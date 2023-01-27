ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Greenville students removed from National Air and Space Museum for wearing pro-life hats

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Parents could be taking legal action after they say their students were kicked out of a Washington D.C. museum for wearing pro-life beanies. An attorney from the American Center of Law and Justice says 12 Our Lady of the Rosary School students and chaperones were kicked out of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for wearing pro-life hats.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

True Crime writer and former trial lawyer reacts to Murdaugh trial

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Upstate trial lawyer and now “True Crime” writer Cathy Pickens shares her expert opinion with Fox Carolina’s Anna Arinder, about some of the points brought up in the Alex Murdaugh trial so far. Anna: We’ve talked about some of the verbiage...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees

A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Cherokee County

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said a skunk in the Gaffney area has tested positive for rabies. The skunk was found near Potter Road and Carolina Ridge Road. One dog that was exposed to the skunk is being quarantined as required by law.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Gathering held in Greenville after Tyre Nichols video was released

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A gathering was held in Greenville on Sunday in response to theTyre Nichols video being released. Watch the full story above. The October 22 Coalition to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation organized the event to raise awareness and show people in the Upstate care.
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
spartanburg.com

Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Spartanburg County; One Pet Exposed

The South Carolin Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near California Avenue and Jackson Street in Spartanburg, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show

One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
GREENVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

SLED charges two New York men with fraudulently selling vehicles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men from New York are accused of selling vehicles with fraudulent titles and VIN numbers in Spartanburg. According to a Jan. 31 press release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Guillermo Fanjul, 33, and Ronald Maxi Arias Santos, 27, are charged with two counts each of obtaining money under false pretenses, value $10,000 or more, for the sale of vehicles.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Man with dementia reported missing in Gaffney, South Carolina found safe

GAFFNEY, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.:. Gaffney Police are reporting a missing man who suffers from dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer found Coleman about 2 p.m. in the area of Providence Road. They said he appeared to be in good health but was taken to Cherokee Medical Center as a precaution and reunited with his family.
GAFFNEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy