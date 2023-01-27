Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Greenville students removed from National Air and Space Museum for wearing pro-life hats
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Parents could be taking legal action after they say their students were kicked out of a Washington D.C. museum for wearing pro-life beanies. An attorney from the American Center of Law and Justice says 12 Our Lady of the Rosary School students and chaperones were kicked out of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for wearing pro-life hats.
blufftontoday.com
Board of Appeals: Spartanburg County wrong in citing Sons of Confederate Veterans, flagpole
A local Sons of Confederate Veterans group won a battle in its efforts to fly a giant Confederate flag atop a 120-foot flagpole along Interstate 85 in eastern Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-3 Tuesday evening saying the county's Planning Department erred in issuing a...
FOX Carolina
I-85 Confederate flag will stay put for now, as Board of Zoning Appeals votes in favor of property owners
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legal battle over a large Confederate flag flying over I-85 continued Tuesday in Spartanburg’s Board of Zoning Appeals meeting. But the argument isn’t over the flag itself---its about whether or not the owners have authority to place the flagpole on this property in the first place.
FOX Carolina
True Crime writer and former trial lawyer reacts to Murdaugh trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Upstate trial lawyer and now “True Crime” writer Cathy Pickens shares her expert opinion with Fox Carolina’s Anna Arinder, about some of the points brought up in the Alex Murdaugh trial so far. Anna: We’ve talked about some of the verbiage...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man used spy camera to secretly record pre-teen, teen girls for 6 days, AG says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina manis headed to prison for a number of child sex charges and secretly recording four pre-teen and teen girls for a 6-day period, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years...
SCDOT’s top official considering using grant money to pay for roads around failed Panthers site
Transportation officials in South Carolina are considering a new option to pay for roads around the site of the failed Carolina Panthers practice facility.
2 dead in South Carolina murder-suicide, coroner’s office says
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway after inmate dies in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate passed away on Tuesday morning. According to the coroner, 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate was being treated at the hospital at the time of her death for a number of natural processes. She was pronounced dead at...
gsabusiness.com
New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees
A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
FOX Carolina
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Cherokee County
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said a skunk in the Gaffney area has tested positive for rabies. The skunk was found near Potter Road and Carolina Ridge Road. One dog that was exposed to the skunk is being quarantined as required by law.
WYFF4.com
Gathering held in Greenville after Tyre Nichols video was released
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A gathering was held in Greenville on Sunday in response to theTyre Nichols video being released. Watch the full story above. The October 22 Coalition to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation organized the event to raise awareness and show people in the Upstate care.
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh defense team questions integrity of investigation after murders of wife, son
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh's defense team began week two in the trial of Murdaugh by questioning the investigation into the murders of his wife and son. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the family's hunting estate in June 2021. MORE HEADLINES:. Defense...
iheart.com
Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
spartanburg.com
Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Spartanburg County; One Pet Exposed
The South Carolin Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near California Avenue and Jackson Street in Spartanburg, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
WLOS.com
Building where seniors receive nutrition, other services to close temporarily
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sammy Williams Senior Center, operated by the Council on Aging of Henderson County and owned by the Hendersonville Housing Authority, has closed temporarily while testing is conducted due to a suspicion of possible mold. Staff and volunteers at the center notified its members Friday,...
WYFF4.com
Union County Sheriff's Office hosts vigil following death of Tyre Nichols
UNION, S.C. — The Union Co. Sheriff's Office hosted a vigil Tuesday evening to talk about transparency, accountability, and unity all after the tragic event that took place in Memphis. Leaders with the sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies emphasized they want to do things the right way.
Coroner: Woman dies while in custody
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday in regard to an in-custody death.
abcnews4.com
SLED charges two New York men with fraudulently selling vehicles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men from New York are accused of selling vehicles with fraudulent titles and VIN numbers in Spartanburg. According to a Jan. 31 press release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Guillermo Fanjul, 33, and Ronald Maxi Arias Santos, 27, are charged with two counts each of obtaining money under false pretenses, value $10,000 or more, for the sale of vehicles.
WYFF4.com
Man with dementia reported missing in Gaffney, South Carolina found safe
GAFFNEY, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.:. Gaffney Police are reporting a missing man who suffers from dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer found Coleman about 2 p.m. in the area of Providence Road. They said he appeared to be in good health but was taken to Cherokee Medical Center as a precaution and reunited with his family.
Comments / 1