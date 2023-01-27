Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Man killed in Long Beach crash by apparent wrong-way driver
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man was killed by an apparent wrong-way driver in Long Beach Sunday, according to officials, and the alleged-wrong way driver is in the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, according to the...
2urbangirls.com
foxla.com
Suspect in custody after police chase through eastern LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - One man is in custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit through eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon. Reports of the chase came in around 3 p.m. on the 10 Freeway before the chase made its way into the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles by 3:45 p.m. The driver, who officers said was wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, switched between freeways and surface streets before ending up in the Montebello area.
Motorist Killed At Two-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach
A motorist was killed and another motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said.
fox10phoenix.com
Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle while walking on street in Fontana on Jan. 30
A woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a street in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 30, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place on Citrus Avenue near Harvey Drive at about 1:10 a.m. The unidentified pedestrian was crossing the...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends with suspect's dramatic takedown in Compton
A chase involving a motorcyclist ended with a dramatic takedown Thursday night in the streets of Compton.
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach police investigating shooting where suspect, victim flee
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
San Bernardino woman accused of stealing from Carlsbad store
Carlsbad police on Monday arrested a San Bernardino woman on suspicion of stealing items from a chain store, said the agency in an announcement on Friday.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
Authorities pursued reckless driver in Los Angeles County
Authorities pursued a driver in Los Angeles County on Friday night. The driver was originally wanted for reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The pursuit began on 132nd Street near Long Beach Boulevard, authorities said. The driver was seen speeding and winding through streets and intersections, narrowly missing another vehicle at […]
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Charged With Gross Vehicular Manslaughter in Placentia DUI Crash That Killed 3
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
Police Investigate Stabbing of Victim in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, CA: At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a possible cutting victim at the intersection of 7th and Francisco Streets in Downtown Los Angeles. Upon arrival, LAPD located a victim on the ground suffering from knife wounds...
