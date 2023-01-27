Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Grant Chapel AME Church is the oldest Black church in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque church is thriving, with the help of leaders past and present. Since 1882, Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church has served as a place of worship for hundreds of families. It's also considered the oldest Black church in New Mexico. "It's usually a...
KOAT 7
New Mexico fighters say combat sports changed their lives
From fights in school to everyday struggles, professional fighters in Albuquerque have seen it all. They're fighting for something more. They want to share their message on how combat sports changed their lives. In Albuquerque, fighting is everything to some athletes. For others like Josh Torres, Diego Sanchez, and Jordan...
KOAT 7
NEXUS: Soul Food, Smokehouse & the 'Exbeerience'
In honor of Black History Month, KOAT shines a light on those who have helped paved the way in New Mexico from the arts to history, culture and food. First stop: NEXUS Brewery. Nexus Brewery & Nexus Blue Smokehouse are two popular award-winning restaurants in the heart of New Mexico...
KOAT 7
'We need to do something': Proposed bill highlights regulation of police officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico legislators are taking a closer look at the use of physical force by law enforcement officers and how state agencies are training them. The initiative comes just several days after police officers in Memphis assaulted Tyre Nichols, 29, in newly-released body camera footage. "I...
KOAT 7
Police secure individual in Torrance County
TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. — The Torrance County Sheriff's Office was in search of a person in the area. The scene has since been cleared, according to the sheriff's office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KOAT 7
House fire in southwest Albuquerque
Several Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home. AFR units responded to flames on Cenote Road SW around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, four total people are displaced. Flames and smoke were spotted near the front of...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque teenagers killed in weekend shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a double homicide that happened over the weekend. On Jan. 27, the department was called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW after reports of shots fired. Once deputies arrived, they found two juvenile victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
KOAT 7
Exclusive KOAT interview with Jason Bowles; attorney for 'Rust' armorer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Tuesday KOAT’s John Cardinale sat down in an exclusive one-on-one interview with Jason Bowles. Bowles is representing ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was formally charged on Tuesday with an involuntary manslaughter charge for the death of cinematographer Halayna Hutchins. Actor Alec Baldwin...
KOAT 7
Rio Rancho Police shoot and kill one person on Tuesday morning
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — One person is dead after being shot by Rio Rancho police officers on Tuesday morning. The Rio Rancho Police Department said they were called to investigate a noise complaint at the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments early Tuesday morning. When RRPD officers arrived at the apartment, the...
KOAT 7
Grand jury indicts Solomon Pena in shootings targeting homes of elected officials
A grand jury indicted Solomon Pena on 14 criminal charges related to the shootings allegedly targeting the homes and offices of elected officials. The Bernalillo County District Attorney's office says the 14 counts include:. Criminal Solicitation to Commit Shooting at a Dwelling or Occupied Building (3 Counts) Shooting at a...
KOAT 7
District attorney to formally file charges against Alec Baldwin on Tuesday
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County District Attorney will file formal charges against Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Tuesday. Earlier this month, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced involuntary manslaughter charges will be filed against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed. The charges come after a more than yearlong investigation into a shooting that happened on the set of the film "Rust" that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
KOAT 7
Alec Baldwin's first court appearance set for Feb. 24
The first court appearances for Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and David Halls have been set. The first court hearings for the trio will have been set on Feb. 24 in the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe. The Administrative Office of the Courts says the first appearances will happen...
KOAT 7
New details released in 'Rust' film shooting following formal charges
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County district attorney formally filed charges in the 'Rust' movie set shooting in 2021. Involuntary manslaughter --- those are the charges against actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. in probable cause documents, the district attorney revealed new details on what...
