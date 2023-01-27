ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Clues sought in triple murder in Beverly Crest

Police are remaining tight-lipped about a triple homicide that claimed the lives of three women on Jan. 28 at a residence in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. The women were found shot to death in a vehicle parked outside the residence, which authorities said...
LAPD chief Moore approved for second term

The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously on Jan. 31 to reappoint Michel Moore for a second, five-year term as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also issued a statement on Jan. 31 in support of Moore serving a second term. Under...
Peabody Awards move to L.A.

Peabody has announced that its annual ceremony, the Peabody Awards, will be held for the first time in Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Sunday, June 11. The announcement marks Peabody’s first in-person ceremony since 2019, as well as the first time ever in its history that the Awards will take place in Los Angeles.
The Getty displays Asian art loaned by LACMA

The Getty Museum presents “Connections: Asia” featuring five artworks on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art running from Tuesday, Feb. 7, through Sunday, May 7. The exhibit showcases the works from LACMA alongside European paintings and sculpture in the Getty’s collection throughout the four pavilions...
BHPD focuses on drivers violating cell phone law

The Beverly Hills Police Department will conduct an enforcement operation on Feb. 3 focused on drivers violating the hands-free cell phone law. Under state law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting or using an app. Using...
