Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake was about 13 miles...
SoCalGas: Natural Gas Prices to Drop in February
There’s good news Tuesday for residents who were hit with shockingly high natural gas bills. Southern California Gas Co. says the natural gas commodity price will drop by 68% next month compared to January’s record-high prices, translating to dramatically reduced bills. SoCalGas projects that if a customer received...
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a convenience store in San Diego and is worth $38,938, the California Lottery announced.
Mega Millions Ticket With All Six Numbers Sold in Massachusetts
A ticket with all six numbers in Tuesday evening’s multi-state Mega Millions draw was sold in Massachusetts and the ticket holder will have the choice between receiving the estimated $31 million jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $16.5 million. The numbers...
