mynewsla.com
Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area
A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
mynewsla.com
Power Outage at LAX Disrupts Passenger Screening, Departing Flights
An electrical outage of unknown origin knocked out power to much of Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, temporarily halting security screening of passengers and potentially delaying some outbound flights, but most service was restored within about 45 minutes. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, with airport officials saying...
mynewsla.com
Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore
A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead
Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
mynewsla.com
Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection
A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday. Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according to the Menifee Police...
mynewsla.com
58-Year-Old Man Killed When Car Hits Garbage Truck in Riverside
A 58-year-old man was killed Monday when the car he was driving struck the rear of a parked garbage truck in Riverside. The man was driving a 2007 Toyota Scion sedan westbound on Railroad Avenue, near Winstrom Street, around 2:37 p.m. “when for unknown reasons it crossed over into eastbound lanes” and struck the rear of the parked garbage truck, Riverside Police Department Traffic Bureau Sgt. Ryan Taack said.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Car on 101 Freeway Downtown
A pedestrian walking in middle lanes of the Hollywood (101) Freeway early Monday was struck by a car but survived and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The man was struck by a gray Lexus sedan at 3:07 a.m. while walking in middle lanes on the northbound Hollywood Freeway at the Alameda Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead Inside Burning Recreational Vehicle in San Fernando
A man was found dead Monday inside a recreational vehicle damaged by a fire in San Fernando. Firefighters sent to the 600 block of North Hagar Street at 4:58 a.m. extinguished the flames in 25 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. “LAFD Firefighters arrived quickly to find a...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Long Beach Crash
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in west Long Beach. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper body...
mynewsla.com
Two Dead in Indio Crash
Two people were killed Monday morning when a big rig and SUV collided on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway (10) in Indio and the SUV burst into flames. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m. on the westbound 10 west of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto Identified
A motorist fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck on the north end of San Jacinto was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old Hemet man. Nathan Diaz was killed in the collision about 1 a.m. Monday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Car in Dana Point
A bicyclist was struck by a car and seriously injured in Dana Point Wednesday. The collision happened about 3 p.m. at Crown Valley Parkway and Pacific Coast Highway, Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Woodroof said. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Woodroof said.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver’s side of...
mynewsla.com
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake was about 13 miles...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Victim of Fatal Crash in Long Beach
A 26 year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Bass’ Encampment Initiative Launches in South LA, Second Westside Site
A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday. Inside Safe, an initiative started by Bass, has housed 25 people near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and South...
mynewsla.com
Crescenta Valley High School Evacuated, but No Threats Found
Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Wednesday following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials. Deputies went to the school in the 2900 block of Community Avenue late Wednesday morning in response to the...
mynewsla.com
Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon Closing This Month
The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day. Smithfield, in June...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach died at the scene, the...
