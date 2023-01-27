Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 8 women’s tennis wins pair of ITA Kickoff Weekend matches
Match 1 - Jan. 27 vs. Washington State. Virginia opened the four-team tournament with a 4-1 victory over Washington State, with the Cavaliers surrendering just one singles point to the Cougars (2-1) en route to a dominant victory. Sophomore Elaine Chervinsky and junior Sara Ziodato were the first to finish,...
UV Cavalier Daily
Bizou: First-come, first serve for delicious food and a relaxed atmosphere
This is the third in the Life desk’s series of reviews during Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week — food writers also ate at Mockingbird, The Ridley, Fig, Tavern & Grocery and Maru. Bizou offers local Virginian food that is prepared with a French culinary style. As someone with...
UV Cavalier Daily
Fatal shooting incident reported on 1000 Grove Street
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shooting incident Saturday at 9:52 p.m. near 1000 Grove Street, per a community alert sent Saturday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. One fatality was reported and police are continuing to investigate.
UV Cavalier Daily
Maru — “A family room” dining experience
This is the fourth in the Life desk’s series of reviews during Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week — food writers also ate at Mockingbird, The Ridley, Bizou, Fig and Tavern & Grocery. My recent trip to Maru proved that the restaurant does not disappoint in guaranteeing extraordinary flavor...
UV Cavalier Daily
A solo brunch at The Ridley — My new favorite Saturday morning activity
This is the second in the Life desk’s series of reviews during Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week — food writers also ate at Mockingbird, Fig, Bizou, Tavern & Grocery and Maru. There are few things I value more than brunch — I marvel at the delectable options of...
UV Cavalier Daily
U.Va. hosts 12th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
University and Charlottesville community members alike have joined together in a two-week long celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr. through panel discussions and legacy remembrances. The University’s Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion organized the events — all of which are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted — spanning Jan. 14 to Jan. 31.
UV Cavalier Daily
Mockingbird takes flight with savory and satisfying Southern cuisine
This is the first in the Life desk’s series of reviews during Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week — food writers also ate at The Ridley, Fig, Bizou, Tavern & Grocery and Maru. When perusing the list of participating restaurants for Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week, Mockingbird Southern Cuisine immediately...
UV Cavalier Daily
Enjoying a romantic night out at Fig
This is the fifth in the Life desk’s series of reviews during Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week — food writers also ate at Mockingbird, The Ridley, Bizou, Maru and Tavern & Grocery. I recently had the delight to dine at a familiar bistro right at the Corner for...
