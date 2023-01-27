MINNEAPOLIS — Ready for some eye-opening information on heart health? According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), nearly 19% of all deaths in the state are due to heart disease. It is the second leading cause of death behind cancer. MDH says 3.9% of Minnesotans suffered heart attacks in 2017. Despite the numbers, MDH says Minnesota has the lowest heart disease mortality rate in the entire U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO