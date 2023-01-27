Read full article on original website
US seeks deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China
If you look at a map of East Asia, you can see an arc of US alliances stretching from South Korea and Japan in the north to Australia in the south. But smack in the middle of that is a missing link - the Philippines, which borders two of the biggest potential flashpoints, Taiwan and the South China Sea, or the West Philippine Sea as Manila insists on calling it.
Covid in China: Officials say current wave is 'coming to an end'
Chinese health officials say the country's current wave of Covid-19 infections is "coming to an end". The number of severe Covid cases and deaths is trending downward, the country's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report. It also said there had been "no obvious rebound" during...
Can Sri Lanka trade its way back to prosperity?
Sri Lanka is, in the words of its own president, "bankrupt". The Indian Ocean nation defaulted on its sovereign debt in May 2022, plunging the country into economic and political chaos. The Colombo government secured a $2.9bn (£2.4bn) International Monetary Fund bailout in principle the following September. But the...
