Adam Montgomery indicted on second-degree murder charge in death of his daughter Harmony Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of once missing Harmony Montgomery was indicted by a grand jury last week on a charge of second-degree murder, according to new court documents.

Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested by Manchester police in October and charged in connection with his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony’s death.

The grand jury indictment, which was handed down on Jan. 20, accuses Adam Montgomery of recklessly causing Harmony’s death by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist. He has also been indicted on charges of falsifying physical evidence, abuse of corpse, and tampering with witnesses.

He allegedly destroyed and disposed of Harmony’s body sometime between Dec. 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020, in an effort to hide evidence of the crime from law enforcement officials.

In August, the missing person’s case shifted to a homicide investigation when authorities said they believed Harmony was killed in Manchester in early December 2019. Police say they first became aware that Harmony might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother both previously pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Adam was indicted in March on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He pleaded not guilty and has been behind bars since January.

Kayla Montgomery, 32, was charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that her stepdaughter was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She has also pleaded not guilty.

A judge revoked Kayla’s bail back in September.

Additional details on what led to Adam’s arrest are expected to be revealed during his arraignment.

Anyone with information on the death of Harmony is urged to contact Manchester Police Department 603-203-6060.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Previous coverage on Harmony’s disappearance:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group