Tory Lanez’s Alleged Assault Victim Claims He Was ‘Aggressively Ordered’ To Sign Settlement As Gun-Toting Man Stood By

Love & Hip Hop star Prince has asked a court to throw out an alleged settlement he signed with Tory Lanez — claiming he was forced to sign it after showing up to a meeting where a man had a gun, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the VH1 star has asked a court to reject a settlement that Lanez has asked to be enforced.

Prince sued Lanez over two separate alleged assaults that went down in Miami.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Lanez’s new lawyer informed the court that her client had hashed out a deal with Prince to end his lawsuit over alleged nightclub assaults.

Lanez’ lawyer said she has, “information to believe that a settlement has already been reached between the parties and [Lanez] has tendered funds to [Prince] in the consummation of their agreement.”

However, in a new filing, Prince said he was forced to sign the agreement under duress. He said in June 2022, Tory called him to discuss settling the lawsuit.

“[Lanez] presented me with a document that he drafted himself and ordered that I sign the agreement,” he wrote.

“He told me not to contact my lawyer when I told him I needed my lawyer to review the agreement,” he said. Prince said he arrived to the meeting to find Lanez with a man who works for him.

“This individual is the same individual who was ordered by [Lanez] to attack me at the Vendome night club and he did so. I cannot share his identity at this time as this individual threatened me that if I mention his name I would be severely injured or even killed. This individual was in possession of a firearm which was visible at the meeting,” he claimed.

Prince said he Lanez and the other man “aggressively ordered me to sign the agreement.” He said he believed he would be hurt if he didn’t comply. “I would have never signed the agreement otherwise. The amount of money that they made me accept was only a fraction of the damages I have suffered in this lawsuit as a result of their repeated attacks,” he said.

Prince wants the alleged settlement thrown out.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in 2020, Love & Hip Hop star Prince sued Lanez accusing him of two separate assaults. The first incident went down at LIV nightclub on November 8, 2019.

On the date in question, Prince said he ran into Lanez who then attempted to engage in a verbal confrontation. He said the pint-sized rapper punched him in the face.

Prince said Lanez’s security then jumped in and continued to assault him. The reality star claimed he suffered “blunt trauma” to his neck, chest, and back.”

Prince said the entire incident caused him to suffer physical, psychological, and mental distress. In 2020, the Love & Hip Hop star said he had another encounter with Lanez at Vendome Nightclub.

Lanez allegedly punched the VH1 star in the face once again. “Immediately after punching [Prince] in the face, [Tory’s] employee/agent fled and attempted to enter [Tory’s] vehicle. However, [Tory] yelled at the agent/employee and instructed him to leave the premises in a separate vehicle,” the suit read.

Lanez argued his actions were in self-defense and denied all allegations of wrongdoing .

Lanez remains behind bars after being found guilty of shooting Megan The Stallion.