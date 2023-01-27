DENVER — Volunteers on Tuesday worked to get accurate reports and calculate how many people are experiencing homelessness in the seven-county Denver metro area. The survey is called the point-in-time (PIT) count. The count is done yearly and provides an unduplicated count of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, according to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI). The count is done every January and is mandated by Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Data from Tuesday's efforts will be published in the summer.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO