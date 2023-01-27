Read full article on original website
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
A refugee co-sponsorship group went from volunteers to family members in less than a year
DENVER — Grandmothers love showing off family photos, but the ones the grandmothers around a table in Denver pull up aren't of their grandkids. "So there's Elian and Jorlin," said Rita Rinner, pointing at her phone. "This is when I took Mayco and Elian to the Rapids game," said...
Jefferson County saw a 257% rise in first-time homelessness from 2020 to 2022
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — In the middle of a Colorado winter, it’s hard to imagine sleeping on the street. On one of the coldest nights of the year, teams around the state walked through cities in search of people experiencing homelessness. This annual point-in-time count helps determine how many people are in need and how much federal funding the state gets.
Black-owned Denver area businesses you can support and enjoy
DENVER — In recognition of Black History Month, 9NEWS is highlighting Black-owned and operated businesses across the Denver metro area. There are hundreds of Black-owned businesses across the Front Range. If you're looking for a great restaurant or brewery, unique creations and gifts, services, art and culture, or a nonprofit organization, we're featuring some of them on the map below.
New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Arvada Library is latest metro library to close due to meth residue
ARVADA, Colo. — Another Front Range library is temporarily closing after methamphetamine residue was found inside the building. The Arvada Library on 57th Avenue is temporarily closed as of Saturday, Jefferson County Public Library said. "JCPL has been closely following the reports of methamphetamine residue found at libraries in...
Summit County superintendent not backing down after backlash for LGBTQ+ curriculum plan
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Backlash over a more inclusive curriculum led to an ugly school board meeting and threats against the Summit County School District this month, but the superintendent said he won't back down in his support of the LGBTQ+ social studies standards. Public comment at January's school...
Denver community group offering support following Monterey Park shooting
DENVER — The Asian American and Pacific Islander community offered support to people who are grieving following the shooting that killed 11 people and injured nine others at a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, Calif., last weekend. On Sunday, as Denver's Far East Center wrapped up its...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 3-5
COLORADO, USA — Happy February!. From golden retrievers, curling and ballet to model trains, garden shows and "Paw Patrol," there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial...
Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
What is the 'point-in-time' survey?
DENVER — Volunteers on Tuesday worked to get accurate reports and calculate how many people are experiencing homelessness in the seven-county Denver metro area. The survey is called the point-in-time (PIT) count. The count is done yearly and provides an unduplicated count of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, according to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI). The count is done every January and is mandated by Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Data from Tuesday's efforts will be published in the summer.
Yearly homelessness count may be impacted by cold weather
DENVER — Advocates for the homeless say Denver’s sub-zero temperatures this week will have an impact of this year’s Point-in-Time count of homelessness in the region. The annual survey of people experiencing homelessness takes place on the same night in cities across the U.S. It took place Friday morning.
Frontier launches all-you-can-fly summer pass
DENVER — A new pass from Frontier may be just the ticket for a summer of travel. Frontier Airlines has announced that it is launching a summer-only version of the previously announced GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly pass for unlimited flights. > The video above is about Denver International Airport's 25th anniversary.
Colorado restaurant makes Yelp's Top 100 list
DENVER — Yelp has unveiled its annual list of top U.S. restaurants and one from Colorado made the cut. Wellness Sushi in Denver was the lone Colorado restaurant to make Yelp's list, coming in at No. 73. Wellness Sushi is located at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street, near...
Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena
DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
Police looking for missing Denver teen
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a missing teen last seen on Monday at about 2 p.m. Adrian Montoya, 17, was last seen in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street, according to police. That's near the Fort Logan National Cemetery. Montoya...
Colorado student-athletes commit to colleges on National Signing Day
COLORADO, USA — National Signing Day is not just an exciting day thinking of what's to come. It's a rewarding day that celebrates the incredible amount of work that student-athletes have put forth to get to this moment. Hundreds of athletes across Colorado signed their early letters of intent to play their sport at the next level.
There's snow in Lakewood that hasn't melted in more than 400,000 years
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There is a kind of polar process happening in the parking lots on the Front Range. Over time, snow turns to ice. And the icier a pile of snow gets, the harder and denser it becomes. Which means the longer it sits, the more energy it will take to melt it.
This is who you can complain to about Xcel Energy bills
DENVER — Xcel Energy and other energy companies pass along natural gas costs dollar for dollar -- what they pay for the gas, you pay for the gas. That's not the only cost passed along to customers. Xcel is also allowed to pass along the cost of its legal team. Specifically, customers pay for Xcel's lawyers to ask Colorado state regulators for increases for a variety of reasons.
Denver City Council votes to decriminalize jaywalking
DENVER — The Denver City Council voted Monday night to adopt a bill decriminalizing jaywalking in the city. The council approved the measure in a 10-3 vote. City data cited in a committee presentation earlier this month shows that Denver police only issued about 135 jaywalking tickets in the past five years, and most of those went to people of color or people living on the streets.
