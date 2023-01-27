Read full article on original website
New Jersey Can Apply & Get Up To $1,500 Checks For Property Tax Relief
HarryTheFirstHarry sent in a tip that most New Jersey residents can get a cash payment for property tax relief. The payment amount is $1,500 if you are a homeowner or $450 in you are a renter. This is called the ANCHOR benefit program. There is an income limit of $150,000...
SNAP Benefits Will Change Beginning In March
SOUTH JERSEY — As the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 will expire at the end of February, beginning March 1, 2023, all households eligible for SNAP will begin receiving a minimum $50 monthly benefit. In June, 2022, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation to...
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit
In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
Stimulus Update: Here Are the Final 5 States Set to Send Millions of Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. For these five states, the work continues.
Another interest rate hike – what it means for NJ residents
💵 Inflation is dropping but the Fed is raising interest rates again. 💵 Looking ahead, there’s plenty of uncertainty. The Federal Reserve will once again raise interest rates Wednesday afternoon, but this time they’re only expected to bump them up a quarter of a percent, not half a percent like we’ve had for the past several months.
Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
Renters deserve more help. Assemblyman DePhillips will keep pushing until they get it.
NEW JERSEY – A Moody’s study found that the average American household is rent burdened, defined as spending 30% or more of their income on housing costs, for the first time in history. New Jersey has had this problem for years, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips said. “This 30% is...
Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment
New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
A very Jersey response — Murphy on SUV controversy
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
Food Stamp Rip-off in NJ: How Much and Who is at Risk?
⚫ Criminals are stealing SNAP benefit information from New Jersey residents. ⚫ Scammers are using a variety of methods but security can easily be improved. ⚫ If your SNAP benefit card info is swiped, it will take weeks or longer to get a new card. Sad but true: Millions and...
NJ Mayors Ask Biden: Save the Whales, Pause Clean Energy Project
🔴 The mayors signed the letter to President Biden as the 8th whale in the past two months was found dead on a New Jersey New York area beach. 🔴 Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said a pause would help determine what's causing the deaths. 🔴 Point Pleasant...
Hearing Planned — Will NJ Ban Smoking in Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos?
The process of potentially expanding New Jersey's indoor smoking ban to Atlantic City casinos begins this month. Senator Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, chair of the Senate Health, Human Services & Senior Citizens Committee, announced on Wednesday that the committee will hold a public hearing on Feb. 13, on legislation that would end the casinos' exemption from the state's Smoke-Free Air Act.
Doctors and midwives who deliver babies from N.J.’s poorest families just got a raise
In a state with the one of the highest rates of maternal death, New Jersey received two pieces of good news on that front Tuesday. New Jersey’s Medicaid program, NJ FamilyCare, have dramatically raised the reimbursement rates for doctors and midwives, First Lady Tammy Murphy announced. Midwives, certified professionals...
Was it You? Someone in South Jersey Just Won $4 Million Playing the NJ Lottery
Someone in the Garden State is about to have the best Groundhog's Day ever since they just won $4 million playing the lottery. For Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, one ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball that was drawn making someone in that state $31 million richer (before taxes, of course).
A plan to help more pregnant women in New Jersey
👶 Some Medicaid reimbursements are shooting higher in New Jersey. 👶 It’s part of an effort to improve Garden State birth outcomes. 👶 The change is designed to attract more OBGYN’s, midwives and doulas to Medicaid. Pregnant women in New Jersey who are covered by...
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in N.J. as jackpot is won again
UPDATE: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store. A Mega Millions second-prize winning ticket worth $4 million was bought in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing while the top jackpot was won for the fourth time in just one month. A ticket sold in Massachusetts...
NJ FamilyCare reimbursement rate increases
HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced a combined $30 million in funding to substantially increase NJ FamilyCare’s reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. The change is long overdue, she said. It’s the latest step in the fight against maternal mortality and racial disparities in childbirth. “This […]
New Jersey's Housing Voucher Program Offers Chance for 20,000 Households to Secure Affordable Housing
A total of 20k households will be selected in the random lottery, enabling those households to be added to the Section 8 housing voucher for low-income housing. Apply by Feb. 3.
Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just dropped a half million dollars on a new fleet of gas-guzzling SUVs for himself and his inner circle in Trenton, but he wants the average New Jerseyan to go green. And it’s going to cost over $1.4 trillion, according to state legislators and a report released on Tuesday. Affordable Energy for New Jersey claims Murphy’s local version of the Green New Deal will have extreme sticker shock for New Jersey residents. Related: Testa Calls Purchase of SUVs with Pandemic Funds to Chauffeur Democrat Leaders Disturbing “Two years ago, Affordable Energy for The post Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say appeared first on Shore News Network.
