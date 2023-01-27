ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
followsouthjersey.com

SNAP Benefits Will Change Beginning In March

SOUTH JERSEY — As the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 will expire at the end of February, beginning March 1, 2023, all households eligible for SNAP will begin receiving a minimum $50 monthly benefit. In June, 2022, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ is urged to expand child tax credit

In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
New Jersey 101.5

Another interest rate hike – what it means for NJ residents

💵 Inflation is dropping but the Fed is raising interest rates again. 💵 Looking ahead, there’s plenty of uncertainty. The Federal Reserve will once again raise interest rates Wednesday afternoon, but this time they’re only expected to bump them up a quarter of a percent, not half a percent like we’ve had for the past several months.
Aneka Duncan

Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment

New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
94.5 PST

A very Jersey response — Murphy on SUV controversy

💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Food Stamp Rip-off in NJ: How Much and Who is at Risk?

⚫ Criminals are stealing SNAP benefit information from New Jersey residents. ⚫ Scammers are using a variety of methods but security can easily be improved. ⚫ If your SNAP benefit card info is swiped, it will take weeks or longer to get a new card. Sad but true: Millions and...
WPG Talk Radio

Hearing Planned — Will NJ Ban Smoking in Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos?

The process of potentially expanding New Jersey's indoor smoking ban to Atlantic City casinos begins this month. Senator Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, chair of the Senate Health, Human Services & Senior Citizens Committee, announced on Wednesday that the committee will hold a public hearing on Feb. 13, on legislation that would end the casinos' exemption from the state's Smoke-Free Air Act.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PIX11

NJ FamilyCare reimbursement rate increases

HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced a combined $30 million in funding to substantially increase NJ FamilyCare’s reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. The change is long overdue, she said. It’s the latest step in the fight against maternal mortality and racial disparities in childbirth. “This […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just dropped a half million dollars on a new fleet of gas-guzzling SUVs for himself and his inner circle in Trenton, but he wants the average New Jerseyan to go green. And it’s going to cost over $1.4 trillion, according to state legislators and a report released on Tuesday. Affordable Energy for New Jersey claims Murphy’s local version of the Green New Deal will have extreme sticker shock for New Jersey residents. Related: Testa Calls Purchase of SUVs with Pandemic Funds to Chauffeur Democrat Leaders Disturbing “Two years ago, Affordable Energy for The post Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

