TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just dropped a half million dollars on a new fleet of gas-guzzling SUVs for himself and his inner circle in Trenton, but he wants the average New Jerseyan to go green. And it's going to cost over $1.4 trillion, according to state legislators and a report released on Tuesday. Affordable Energy for New Jersey claims Murphy's local version of the Green New Deal will have extreme sticker shock for New Jersey residents. Related: Testa Calls Purchase of SUVs with Pandemic Funds to Chauffeur Democrat Leaders Disturbing "Two years ago, Affordable Energy for

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO