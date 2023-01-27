MSCS cancels after-school activities and athletic events Friday in anticipation of the release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Memphis-Shelby County Schools to open School Choice applications Monday, Feb. 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is delaying opening up applications for School Choice due to power outages and closures from the ice storm in the Mid-South. Originally set to open Tuesday, the application portal will now open Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Parents can apply online by using their student's PowerSchool ID or SSN for Non-MSCS students.
School closings in Memphis, TN-MS-AR
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon. The following schools will […]
Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for...
Literacy Mid-South to honor Tyre Nichols by distributing books featuring skateboarding & photography
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South plans to give the gift of books to young Memphians, in honor of Tyre Nichols. Because of Nichols’ love of skateboarding and photography, the organization said it will distribute books on those subjects featuring Black children to its partners and children over the next few weeks. The group said books will also feature stories that focus on fatherhood and family.
DeSoto County residents take on icy weather conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In DeSoto County, Mississippi, the second wave of ice was worse than the first. But the ice could not keep residents down in DeSoto County. Roads weren’t too bad. Mainly the overpasses and bridges caused some issues. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., there were at least 10 accidents. No one was injured. Still, residents were out and about throughout the county.
LIVE UPDATES: Road conditions in Memphis and Mid-South during the ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads are turning dangerous as ice covers streets in Memphis and the Mid-South. In a tweet just before 9:30 p.m., MPD reminded drivers to “be careful.” The post also said,” Road conditions are not favorable due to the winter weather. Use caution if you must get out.”
Slick road conditions in Memphis and surrounding areas with possibly more freezing rain coming
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road conditions in Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, and across the Mid-South are hazardous due to roads icing overnight. Memphis Police Department said current road conditions are "not favorable". There was one accident blocking traffic at the intersection of Lamar Ave. and Tuggle involving a jackknifed tractor trailer.
Two killed in train accident during Memphis winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department said there was a fatal train accident at the intersection of Chelsea and Carpenter. Two people were killed in the accident and a third injured. According to MPD, the train struck a vehicle at 12:35 a.m. The two people killed in the accident...
16-year-old charged with making false threats to West Collierville Middle and the Goddard School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police said a 16-year-old from Memphis is charged with making a false threat that forced students and staff at West Collierville Middle School to evacuate Monday morning. Police told ABC24 that the ATF took lead on the investigation. Police said students were taken to Collierville...
Southwest Tennessee Community College to close campus, go to virtual classes Friday ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College announced Thursday night they will close all campus locations - and switch to all-virtual classes - ahead of the anticipated release of the video of events which led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The school said all campus locations, including child...
Several Mid-South police departments condemn actions of former MPD officers in death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies have condemned the actions of five former Memphis police officers following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. In a Facebook post, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote in part, "What we witnessed in this video was simply the lack of basic humanity, something we are all taught as a child."
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather addresses rumors at prayer vigil
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of Tyre Nichols, Rodney Wells, took time on Monday to address what he is calling rumors. “My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor,” said Wells. Wells addressed a crowd of protestors at...
'It hurt' | Mental health counselors provide help to protesters following Tyre Nichols' death, video of confrontation with Memphis police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon to grieve the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, meet with mental health counselors and demand police reform in Memphis as well as across the country. Led by activists DeVante Hill and Michael Sykes, protesters marched from I Am A...
MPD Officer Hemphill, the sixth identified in Tyre Nichols case, was part of disbanded SCORPION Unit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officer Preston Hemphill, who was relieved of duty during the investigation into Tyre Nichols death, was also part of the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit, according to court documents obtained by the University of Memphis’ Institute for Public Service Reporting. The Institute said court records shows Hemphill...
How the City of Memphis is dealing with ice in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said Tuesday that crews dealing with the ice and winter weather in the area, and preparing for more to come Wednesday. Public Works Director Robert Knecht told ABC24 that bridges and overpasses remain the trouble spots. He said most bridges/overpasses have been treated at least once in the last 24 hours.
Abolishing MPD's SCORPION unit 'a start,' protesters say | Memphians push for attendance at upcoming council meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people protesting Tyre Nichols' death were vindicated on Saturday as the Memphis Police Department issued a statement disbanding the SCORPION — Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods — unit. The protests were organized as a response to Friday's release...
Memphis bridges over Mississippi River to glow red & gold for Tyre Nichols Wednesday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis bridges over the Mississippi River will light up to honor the memory of Tyre Nichols Wednesday evening, following his funeral services that morning. The Mighty Lights will glow red and gold, the colors of the San Francisco 49ers, which organizers said was Nichol’s favorite...
3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
Mom, stepfather remember Tyre Nichols as 'beautiful person' in funeral remarks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols' mother and stepfather, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, shared brief unprepared remarks at his celebration of life services in Memphis on Wednesday, remembering him as a "beautiful person." RowVaughn Wells shared that she felt the only thing getting her through the tragedy of her...
DeSoto County works to keep roads safe after icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our team has been spread out across the region bring you the latest on the ice storm. Tuesday afternoon was the second wave of icy weather much different from what DeSoto County saw early Tuesday morning. Monday, they started prepping the roads anticipating the ice. Throughout...
