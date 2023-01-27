ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MSCS cancels after-school activities and athletic events Friday in anticipation of the release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

 6 days ago
Memphis-Shelby County Schools to open School Choice applications Monday, Feb. 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is delaying opening up applications for School Choice due to power outages and closures from the ice storm in the Mid-South. Originally set to open Tuesday, the application portal will now open Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Parents can apply online by using their student's PowerSchool ID or SSN for Non-MSCS students.
School closings in Memphis, TN-MS-AR

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon. The following schools will […]
Literacy Mid-South to honor Tyre Nichols by distributing books featuring skateboarding & photography

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South plans to give the gift of books to young Memphians, in honor of Tyre Nichols. Because of Nichols’ love of skateboarding and photography, the organization said it will distribute books on those subjects featuring Black children to its partners and children over the next few weeks. The group said books will also feature stories that focus on fatherhood and family.
DeSoto County residents take on icy weather conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In DeSoto County, Mississippi, the second wave of ice was worse than the first. But the ice could not keep residents down in DeSoto County. Roads weren’t too bad. Mainly the overpasses and bridges caused some issues. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., there were at least 10 accidents. No one was injured. Still, residents were out and about throughout the county.
Several Mid-South police departments condemn actions of former MPD officers in death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies have condemned the actions of five former Memphis police officers following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. In a Facebook post, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote in part, "What we witnessed in this video was simply the lack of basic humanity, something we are all taught as a child."
'It hurt' | Mental health counselors provide help to protesters following Tyre Nichols' death, video of confrontation with Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon to grieve the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, meet with mental health counselors and demand police reform in Memphis as well as across the country. Led by activists DeVante Hill and Michael Sykes, protesters marched from I Am A...
How the City of Memphis is dealing with ice in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said Tuesday that crews dealing with the ice and winter weather in the area, and preparing for more to come Wednesday. Public Works Director Robert Knecht told ABC24 that bridges and overpasses remain the trouble spots. He said most bridges/overpasses have been treated at least once in the last 24 hours.
3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
