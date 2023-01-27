Read full article on original website
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County QRV wreck – Powdersville
An Anderson County quick response vehicle (QRV) wrecked Monday night. It happened near the intersection of River Road and I-85 in Powdersville. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it. Medshore ambulance service responded along with another QRV and Powdersville firefighters.
gsabusiness.com
Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company
Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
wspa.com
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son's final recorded video
(WSPA) – On Wednesday, a conservative student group at Clemson University, held...
Crews battle blaze at Upstate business
Firefighters are battling flames at an Upstate business Tuesday morning.
FOX Carolina
Woman Missing for One Year
The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
Spartanburg city leaders place moratorium on some special events
City leaders are pressing pause on some events in downtown Spartanburg.
Coroner: Woman dies while in custody
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday in regard to an in-custody death.
Man running from police, crashes into Greenville Co. home
A driver running from police crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenville County.
wspa.com
2 dead in Greenville Co. home ruled murder-suicide
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
wspa.com
Frank Reich talks coach QBs, Spartanburg in the summer
(WSPA) – On Wednesday, a conservative student group at Clemson University, held...
Driver dies days after truck hit by vehicle running red light in Anderson Co.
A man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash days earlier in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
FOX Carolina
SLED agent 100% sure he heard Alex Murdaugh say, "I did him so bad"
FOX Carolina's Kari Beal has the details. The Peace Center is ready to help teens achieve their DJ dreams. Highlighting what's new in the area including McAllisters in Taylors, Lean Kitchen in Spartanburg, Stellas Restaurant in BridgeWay Station and Mr. Cow in Greenville.
wspa.com
Winter Weather Week: Winterizing your car
(WSPA) – January and February are the coldest months in the Carolinas. During this time of year, winter weather can be just around the corner.
FOX Carolina
Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
wspa.com
Westside's Puckett speaks on signing day
(WSPA) – On Wednesday, a conservative student group at Clemson University, held...
Upstate restaurant owner dies in house fire
Many locals describe Mac's Drive In on Pendleton Road as a second home. But they said it was no one’s second home more than it was Ted Hunter Jr.’s.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway after inmate dies in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate passed away on Tuesday morning. According to the coroner, 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate was being treated at the hospital at the time of her death for a number of natural processes. She was pronounced dead at...
WYFF4.com
Man wins $250,000 off scratch-off ticket while picking up dinner in Easley, officials say
EASLEY, S.C. — A man has won $250,000 off of a lottery ticket in Easley while picking up dinner, according to South Carolina Lottery officials. Officials say that the man was on the way to pick up a bite to eat when he stopped at the OM Food Mart on Highway 153 in Easley for a Powerball and scratch-off ticket.
Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
