Anderson County, SC

Anderson County QRV wreck – Powdersville

An Anderson County quick response vehicle (QRV) wrecked Monday night. It happened near the intersection of River Road and I-85 in Powdersville. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it. Medshore ambulance service responded along with another QRV and Powdersville firefighters.
POWDERSVILLE, SC
Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company

Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
GREER, SC
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son's final recorded video

(WSPA) – January and February are the coldest months in the Carolinas. During this time of year, winter weather can be just around the corner.
GREENVILLE, SC
Woman Missing for One Year

The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
2 dead in Greenville Co. home ruled murder-suicide

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Frank Reich talks coach QBs, Spartanburg in the summer

(WSPA) – January and February are the coldest months in the Carolinas. During this time of year, winter weather can be just around the corner.
CLEMSON, SC
Winter Weather Week: Winterizing your car

(WSPA) – January and February are the coldest months in the Carolinas. During this time of year, winter weather can be just around the corner.
GREENVILLE, SC
Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Westside's Puckett speaks on signing day

(WSPA) – January and February are the coldest months in the Carolinas. During this time of year, winter weather can be just around the corner.
CLEMSON, SC
Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

