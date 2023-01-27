ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In wake of budget surplus, Texas Senate Committee on Finance considers an over $40 billion general fund appropriation for health and human services

The Texas Senate Committee on Finance (SCF) opened its first hearing of the 2023 legislative session on Monday. The committee heard testimony from various state agencies and commissions on funding requests and recommendations related to Senate Bill 1, the state’s biennial budget. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for...
Utah Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee receives funding requests totaling $157 million to address the state’s affordable housing crisis

The Utah Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee heard testimony on Tuesday for funding requests from various state agencies and programs devoted to social services. Based on budget recommendations approved by the Executive Appropriations Committee (EAC) last month, the Social Services Committee’s base budget for ongoing funding this session is $1.48 billion. The budget incorporates $141.8 million of the governor’s budgeted line items for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
California healthcare bills to expect this legislative session

Despite committees not being scheduled to conduct the first meetings concerning health bills until March, lawmakers are already working on several health-related bills that were prefiled at the end of last year. These include the notable Assembly Bill 4, which would expand Covered California to all Californians, regardless of immigration status.
California invests in behavioral health careers to address opioid crisis and DUI programs

Today California’s Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) announced that it will disperse $18 million in grants to assist students who are 18 years and older with gaining hands-on experience in behavioral health careers through the Mentored Internship Program. The department also awarded over $4 million to 54 driving under the influence (DUI) programs to support connections to resources and referral options for treatment, with the goal of reducing opioid-related traffic fatalities.
Colorado Behavioral Health Administration releases its 2023 Strategic Plan

The Colorado Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) released its 2023-2025 Strategic Plan on Tuesday, outlining a unified strategy that is data-driven and puts people first. The plan proposes utilizing a collective impact model to align activities across various state agencies and programs with the BHA’s core values, pillars, and priorities to reach a shared vision and outcomes.
Utah Governor signs SB 16 into law, banning gender-affirming procedures on minors

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed Senate Bill 16 on Saturday, just one day after the Utah Legislature passed the controversial measure that bans gender-transitioning surgical procedures and places a moratorium on hormonal treatment for minors. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox.
Bills would boost Oregon’s efforts to battle harmful effects of fentanyl

Lawmakers and other public officials testified in support of bills that would boost Oregon’s efforts to battle fentanyl and its harmful effects on families on Monday. House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care members held a public hearing for House Bill 2395, HB 2833, and HB 2451. Rep. Dacia Grayber (D-Tigard) said provisions in HB 2395 would put life-saving tools that preserve brain function and give people a chance at recovery in the hands of more people who can use them.
Topical Agenda

Here is our 2023 Michigan State of Reform Health Policy Conference Topical Agenda! This represents input from hours of conversations with our Convening Panel and stakeholders across the spectrum of Michigan healthcare over the last number of months. If you have suggestions for speakers, please feel free to drop us...
Preventive care helps mitigate rising healthcare costs in Hawaii

Industry experts identified initiatives to help minimize inflation and rising healthcare costs at the 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Gordon Ito, insurance commissioner at the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs,...
