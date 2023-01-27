Lawmakers and other public officials testified in support of bills that would boost Oregon’s efforts to battle fentanyl and its harmful effects on families on Monday. House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care members held a public hearing for House Bill 2395, HB 2833, and HB 2451. Rep. Dacia Grayber (D-Tigard) said provisions in HB 2395 would put life-saving tools that preserve brain function and give people a chance at recovery in the hands of more people who can use them.

OREGON STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO