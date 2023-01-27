Read full article on original website
stateofreform.com
Topical Agenda for the 2023 Michigan State of Reform Health Policy Conference is now available!
The Topical Agenda for our 2023 Michigan State of Reform Health Policy Conference is now live!. State of Reform gathers healthcare and health policy executives—each working to improve the healthcare system in their own way—into...
stateofreform.com
In wake of budget surplus, Texas Senate Committee on Finance considers an over $40 billion general fund appropriation for health and human services
The Texas Senate Committee on Finance (SCF) opened its first hearing of the 2023 legislative session on Monday. The committee heard testimony from various state agencies and commissions on funding requests and recommendations related to Senate Bill 1, the state's biennial budget.
stateofreform.com
Utah Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee receives funding requests totaling $157 million to address the state’s affordable housing crisis
The Utah Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee heard testimony on Tuesday for funding requests from various state agencies and programs devoted to social services. Based on budget recommendations approved by the Executive Appropriations Committee (EAC) last month, the Social Services Committee’s base budget for ongoing funding this session is $1.48 billion. The budget incorporates $141.8 million of the governor’s budgeted line items for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
stateofreform.com
California healthcare bills to expect this legislative session
Despite committees not being scheduled to conduct the first meetings concerning health bills until March, lawmakers are already working on several health-related bills that were prefiled at the end of last year. These include the notable Assembly Bill 4, which would expand Covered California to all Californians, regardless of immigration status.
stateofreform.com
California invests in behavioral health careers to address opioid crisis and DUI programs
Today California’s Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) announced that it will disperse $18 million in grants to assist students who are 18 years and older with gaining hands-on experience in behavioral health careers through the Mentored Internship Program. The department also awarded over $4 million to 54 driving under the influence (DUI) programs to support connections to resources and referral options for treatment, with the goal of reducing opioid-related traffic fatalities.
stateofreform.com
Colorado Behavioral Health Administration releases its 2023 Strategic Plan
The Colorado Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) released its 2023-2025 Strategic Plan on Tuesday, outlining a unified strategy that is data-driven and puts people first. The plan proposes utilizing a collective impact model to align activities across various state agencies and programs with the BHA’s core values, pillars, and priorities to reach a shared vision and outcomes.
stateofreform.com
Utah Governor signs SB 16 into law, banning gender-affirming procedures on minors
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed Senate Bill 16 on Saturday, just one day after the Utah Legislature passed the controversial measure that bans gender-transitioning surgical procedures and places a moratorium on hormonal treatment for minors.
stateofreform.com
Maryland House of Delegates health committee considers first bill of session
On Thursday, Maryland's Health and Government Operations Committee in the House held its first hearing on a bill for this new legislative term. The committee took up only one bill, which was House Bill 214.
stateofreform.com
Bills would boost Oregon’s efforts to battle harmful effects of fentanyl
Lawmakers and other public officials testified in support of bills that would boost Oregon’s efforts to battle fentanyl and its harmful effects on families on Monday. House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care members held a public hearing for House Bill 2395, HB 2833, and HB 2451. Rep. Dacia Grayber (D-Tigard) said provisions in HB 2395 would put life-saving tools that preserve brain function and give people a chance at recovery in the hands of more people who can use them.
stateofreform.com
Topical Agenda
Here is our 2023 Michigan State of Reform Health Policy Conference Topical Agenda! This represents input from hours of conversations with our Convening Panel and stakeholders across the spectrum of Michigan healthcare over the last number of months. If you have suggestions for speakers, please feel free to drop us...
stateofreform.com
Preventive care helps mitigate rising healthcare costs in Hawaii
Industry experts identified initiatives to help minimize inflation and rising healthcare costs at the 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Gordon Ito, insurance commissioner at the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs,...
stateofreform.com
Q&A: Rep. La Shawn K. Ford on his healthcare priorities and outlook for the 2023 – 2024 legislative session
In this interview, Rep. La Shawn K. Ford (D – Chicago), discusses what healthcare problems his constituents are facing, how he's addressing Illinois residents' healthcare needs, and his legislative agenda for 2023.
