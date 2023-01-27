ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Police seek missing man last seen in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding Collin Best. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Best was last seen on Jan. 28 near the 300 block of S. Casino Center Boulevard in downtown Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police suspect foul play after woman found dead in home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said they suspect foul play after a woman was found dead inside a residence in the central valley over the weekend. The woman, identified as 56-year-old Shirley Williams, was found strangled to death in a bedroom, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Williams was discovered around 10 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dead after fight with boyfriend inside downtown Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting near 3rd Street and Charleston. On Tuesday at about 5:38 p.m., LVMPD reported to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of South 3rd Street after a boyfriend called saying "he accidentally shot his girlfriend" inside their apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

1 person shot, hospitalized in North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near a North Las Vegas Little Caesars Tuesday night. The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night near a shopping center at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard N., near Carey Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

