ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 8

Brent Wilson
6d ago

he could start by following the law that was just passed instead of whining about it. also, shame on him for extorting 700000 year from citizens that only wish to exercise their rights. who does he think he is?

Reply
4
Related
wbrc.com

Georgia man arrested for enticing minor in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove police say a man was arrested for enticing a minor. Police say Osiel Mendoza Guevara was arrested on Jan. 24 for enticing a minor child for immoral purposes. Guevara traveled to Alabama from Georgia, and police believe he connected with the victim online. He...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wbrc.com

‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Greene County residents react to Greenetrack closing

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Greene County is reeling from the news that Greenetrack is closing. Owner Luther Winn has declined to answer our calls and texts, but Eutaw leaders tell us the gaming operation is closed as of Feb. 1, and that leaves lots of unanswered questions moving forward.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Flooding concerns force woman from home in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been over a year since historic flooding damaged homes and property in Hoover. One woman who’s still dealing with it had to move out of her home for safety reasons. She says the city needs to take care of it. When the heavy...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham neighborhood revitalization prioritized in $81 million surplus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham has $81 million in extra tax dollars to put to use from a recent budget surplus. City leaders approved a plan Tuesday on how to spend the money. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city will use the surplus to invest in the community. He says a majority if the money will be spent on neighborhood revitalization.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in vacant Jefferson Co. apartment

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a vacant apartment January 30. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE shortly after noon. Authorities say a maintenance worker found the body which appeared to be...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

IRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a call of a person down on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man suffering from visible trauma. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham neighborhood officers sworn in Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s mayor and city council came together Tuesday night for a swearing-in ceremony that was not theirs. They came to support and watch Chief Municipal Judge Andra’ Sparks give the oath of office to citizens elected in October to represent each of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman dead, 2 children injured in Tuesday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left an adult woman dead and two children injured Tuesday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that responding officers arrived at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West and found a woman that had been shot dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man arrested by Walker County Sheriff’s deputies two weeks ago has died in custody, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA says on Jan. 26, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office requested an ALEA investigation of an in-custody death that occurred at Walker Baptist Hospital in Jasper.
WALKER COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy