Read full article on original website
Brent Wilson
6d ago
he could start by following the law that was just passed instead of whining about it. also, shame on him for extorting 700000 year from citizens that only wish to exercise their rights. who does he think he is?
Reply
4
Related
wbrc.com
Georgia man arrested for enticing minor in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove police say a man was arrested for enticing a minor. Police say Osiel Mendoza Guevara was arrested on Jan. 24 for enticing a minor child for immoral purposes. Guevara traveled to Alabama from Georgia, and police believe he connected with the victim online. He...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County District Attorney reflects on retro active prison release process
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr is now sharing his thoughts on the retro-active inmate release law, and the confusion it has caused in the last three days. While he supports the effort to reintegrate reformed prisoners in to society, he is frustrated with the lack...
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
wbrc.com
‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
wbrc.com
Greene County residents react to Greenetrack closing
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Greene County is reeling from the news that Greenetrack is closing. Owner Luther Winn has declined to answer our calls and texts, but Eutaw leaders tell us the gaming operation is closed as of Feb. 1, and that leaves lots of unanswered questions moving forward.
wbrc.com
Flooding concerns force woman from home in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been over a year since historic flooding damaged homes and property in Hoover. One woman who’s still dealing with it had to move out of her home for safety reasons. She says the city needs to take care of it. When the heavy...
92 inmates released across Alabama as 2021 prison reform law takes effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 100 Alabama inmates are heading home from prison Tuesday as part of a 2021 state law. They’re the first group of about 400 total who will be getting out over the coming months. Inmates who didn’t have a ride home this morning were dropped off by the Alabama Department of […]
wbrc.com
2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
wbrc.com
Birmingham neighborhood revitalization prioritized in $81 million surplus
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham has $81 million in extra tax dollars to put to use from a recent budget surplus. City leaders approved a plan Tuesday on how to spend the money. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city will use the surplus to invest in the community. He says a majority if the money will be spent on neighborhood revitalization.
25-Year-Old Northport Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A Wednesday morning crash in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Northport man. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Hutton Road, approximately two miles north of Northport.
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
wbrc.com
Body found in vacant Jefferson Co. apartment
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a vacant apartment January 30. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE shortly after noon. Authorities say a maintenance worker found the body which appeared to be...
wbrc.com
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham
IRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a call of a person down on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man suffering from visible trauma. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities...
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
An Alabama man was arrested during a welfare check. Two weeks later, he was dead.
His family thought jail may the safest place for him. But two weeks after his family called police for a welfare check and their loved one was subsequently arrested, Anthony "Tony" Mitchell was dead.
wbrc.com
Birmingham neighborhood officers sworn in Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s mayor and city council came together Tuesday night for a swearing-in ceremony that was not theirs. They came to support and watch Chief Municipal Judge Andra’ Sparks give the oath of office to citizens elected in October to represent each of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods.
wbrc.com
Nearly $2.5 million carved out of Birmingham budget for fire department staffing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the city will use part of a $81 million surplus in the city’s budget to boost up Birmingham Fire Department’s staffing. It’s set to be 37 new positions for nearly $2.5 million. Birmingham fire members tell WBRC that these...
2 die at Alabama prison over the weekend
Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died over the weekend in separate incidents.
Woman dead, 2 children injured in Tuesday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left an adult woman dead and two children injured Tuesday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that responding officers arrived at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West and found a woman that had been shot dead. […]
wbrc.com
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man arrested by Walker County Sheriff’s deputies two weeks ago has died in custody, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA says on Jan. 26, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office requested an ALEA investigation of an in-custody death that occurred at Walker Baptist Hospital in Jasper.
Comments / 8