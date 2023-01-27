ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Several streets remain closed in Newark following water main break

Several streets in Newark will remain closed overnight due to a water main break near University Hospital. Tuesday’s water main break was located at South Orange and Littleton avenues. The break closed streets from Fairmount Avenue and South Seventh Street and from 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue. Officials say...
NEWARK, NJ
Overturned garbage truck snarls traffic on Route 17 in Goshen

An early morning crash snarled traffic in Orange County today. State police say an overturned garbage truck closed two eastbound lanes and two lanes westbound on Route 17 in Goshen in the area of Exit 123 for Routes 6 and 17M. They say there was also a debris spill that...
GOSHEN, NY
Police: Man was intoxicated when crashing truck into Norwalk condo complex

Several families are displaced after a man crashed a pickup truck into a condominium complex in Norwalk, police say. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Hamilton Heights condominium complex on Hamilton Avenue. Police say the collision caused structural damage to the two-story condominium, which contains five apartments.
NORWALK, CT
NYPD: Teenager critical after violent stabbing involving 5 suspects in the Bronx

A teenager is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon near P.S. 340 in the Bronx. Police say the 16-year-old victim was near the corner of West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. when five men came up to him and stabbed him in the stomach with an unknown object. The victim was a student at Walton High School.
BRONX, NY

