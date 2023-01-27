Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Related
News 12
Several streets remain closed in Newark following water main break
Several streets in Newark will remain closed overnight due to a water main break near University Hospital. Tuesday’s water main break was located at South Orange and Littleton avenues. The break closed streets from Fairmount Avenue and South Seventh Street and from 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue. Officials say...
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms Fairfield store, 3 other Connecticut locations closing
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors, the national home furnishing chain confirmed Tuesday. Customers of the Bed Bath & Beyond in Fairfield say the store had posted signage in their windows on Monday which read “store closing.”. A customer sent News 12 a photo of the front...
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train in Dutchess County
Wassaic Branch service between Wassaic and Harlem Valley-Wingdale had to be replaced by buses for several hours this morning during the investigation.
Truck carrying 42,000 pounds of french fries slams into Hutchinson River Parkway overpass
Police say the truck was traveling illegally on the parkway in Scarsdale when it hit the Mamaroneck Road overpass around 7 a.m.
South Blooming Grove sued by county for alleged unauthorized development while new info surfaces about 'missing mayor'
The property is owned by the county, which has now filed a lawsuit against one of those municipalities, South Blooming Grove, and its contractors.
Bronx resident says colony of raccoons has taken refuge outside her home
When residents tell News 12 they have a pest problem, often times it relates to roaches and rodents. For this Concourse Village resident, the pest problem is much, much bigger.
News 12
Overturned garbage truck snarls traffic on Route 17 in Goshen
An early morning crash snarled traffic in Orange County today. State police say an overturned garbage truck closed two eastbound lanes and two lanes westbound on Route 17 in Goshen in the area of Exit 123 for Routes 6 and 17M. They say there was also a debris spill that...
Overturned garbage truck closes all eastbound lanes on Route 17 in Goshen
State police say an overturned garbage truck has closed all eastbound lanes on Route 17 in Goshen in the area of Exit 123 for Routes 6 and 17M.
Nassau DA: Former waiter convicted in fatal stabbing of busboy over tip money at Hicksville restaurant
The 25-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison.
News 12
Police: Man was intoxicated when crashing truck into Norwalk condo complex
Several families are displaced after a man crashed a pickup truck into a condominium complex in Norwalk, police say. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Hamilton Heights condominium complex on Hamilton Avenue. Police say the collision caused structural damage to the two-story condominium, which contains five apartments.
Trial underway for ex-Spring Valley employee in connection to 2021 fatal fire at Evergreen Court
Wayne Ballard, former chief of Spring Valley’s Building and Public Works department, is facing two counts for allegedly filing false inspection reports back in March 2020, which claimed the Evergreen assisted living facility had been inspected.
Officials: Whale dies after washing ashore at Lido Beach
According to officials, the whale is an adult male about 30 to 35 feet long.
Police: Arrest made in theft of hairless cat, designer bags from Shelton hotel room
The man from Bridgeport was charged with burglary, larceny and other charges connected to the hairless cat stolen from a Shelton hotel room.
News 12
All lanes on Route 3 in Secaucus reopened following accident that took down power lines
All lanes on Route 3 in Secaucus have reopened after a salt truck took down utility poles and power lines. The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. and led to the closing of Route 3 from Paterson Plant Road to the Turnpike. Several hundred customers in the area were left without...
FDNY: 1 person dead after East New York apartment catches fire
The fire broke out on the first floor of the three-story building on Montauk Avenue.
Caught on camera: School buses ignore stop sign at Bellmore intersection
Guardian Bus Company sent a safety officer to the corner after News 12 contacted them.
News 12
NYPD: Teenager critical after violent stabbing involving 5 suspects in the Bronx
A teenager is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon near P.S. 340 in the Bronx. Police say the 16-year-old victim was near the corner of West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. when five men came up to him and stabbed him in the stomach with an unknown object. The victim was a student at Walton High School.
Police: Pedestrian struck on Hallock Landing Road in Rocky Point
Police say it happened Monday at 9:30 p.m. on Hallock Landing Road near Rocky-Point Yaphank Road.
Person fatally struck by train identified has 59-year-old Peekskill woman
Officials say Anna Hongach, of Peekskill, was illegally walking on the tracks when she was hit by a Metro-North train before 6 a.m. near the Hudson Avenue crossing.
Headlines: Beacon stabbing, Yonkers shootings, Yonkers fire investigated as arson
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Comments / 0