A teenager is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon near P.S. 340 in the Bronx. Police say the 16-year-old victim was near the corner of West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. when five men came up to him and stabbed him in the stomach with an unknown object. The victim was a student at Walton High School.

BRONX, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO