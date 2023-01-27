ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29). Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Gisele Bündchen Responds To Ex-Husband Tom Brady's Retirement

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen shared her support in response to her ex-husband Tom Brady's retirement announcement on Wednesday (February 1). "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen commented on Brady's Instagram post. The couple announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage on...
iheart.com

Decision Made On Tom Brady's Status For FOX Sports' Super Bowl Coverage

Tom Brady will reportedly not be part of FOX Sports' Super Bowl LVII coverage, despite his retirement announcement on Wednesday (February 1), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ Sports. Last year, Brady signed a record-setting contract to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst that was said to...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy