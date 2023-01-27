ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

KAKE TV

Man dies trapped in his truck after fiery crash in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Kansas City, Kan. died after being rear-ended causing his truck to catch fire on the Turnpike Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that shortly before 5 a.m. 47-year-old Curtis Brockman was driving east on I-70 when he was rear-ended. Authorities say he was driving slowly when he was hit and both vehicles collided with an embankment. Brockman's truck caught fire with him trapped inside.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man dies in fiery crash after running stop sign, patrol says

SPRING HILL, Kan. (KAKE) - A 46-year-old Kansas man was killed early Tuesday morning when his pickup truck collided with a semi. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 1:30 a.m. at U169 and 216th St. just outside of Spring Hill. Jeffery Owens was driving east on 216th St. and ran the stop sign at U.S. 169. Owens' pickup was hit by a semi heading south, causing his truck to leave the road and "burst into flames."
SPRING HILL, KS
KAKE TV

Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexander Jones

A northeast Kansas teenager was reported missing in late 2022. Alexander Jones, 17, was last seen on November 27, 2022, in Topeka. He is believed to be a runaway and may be with a teenage girl, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shares online. They may travel to Colorado.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas family is torn apart... again

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Jalen Wilson named to Wooden Award watch list

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on Monday. If he wins, Wilson would become the third Jayhawk to win the Wooden Award, joining Danny Manning (1988) and...
LAWRENCE, KS

