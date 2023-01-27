WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Kansas City, Kan. died after being rear-ended causing his truck to catch fire on the Turnpike Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that shortly before 5 a.m. 47-year-old Curtis Brockman was driving east on I-70 when he was rear-ended. Authorities say he was driving slowly when he was hit and both vehicles collided with an embankment. Brockman's truck caught fire with him trapped inside.

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO