Americans are heading into February with higher-than-average gas prices for this time of year. A gallon of regular gas was $3.51 on average Monday, January 30, an increase of about $0.10 compared with a week ago, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 30. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO