Spire employee struck by fleeing driver in south St. Louis
A driver fleeing from police struck a Spire employee Wednesday morning in St. Louis. The employee is now hospitalized with severe injuries.
Police: St. Louis mom turns in 13-year-old son for suspected carjacking pastor at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday morning, a 13-year-old boy had a court hearing after being accused of pointing a gun at a pastor's face and stealing his car in south St. Louis. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it was the teenager's mother who turned him in. This is after...
KSDK
Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment
A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.
Florissant man confesses to multiple thefts across Metro area worth thousands
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against a Florissant man Monday who confessed to being involved in a number of thefts across the St. Louis area. According to a Facebook post from the Florissant Police Department, Samuel Mudd, 24, stole catalytic...
Security dangers of key fobs
ST. LOUIS — A grandfather in north St. Louis is stunned after a man stole his car and nearly drove away with his granddaughter, even without the key. Tyrone Hayes said that day was the scariest day of his life. Now, he’s demanding answers from automakers. “And I'm...
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure.
Riverview man sentenced for deadly shooting after St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS — A Riverview man who was convicted in December of killing a St. Louis woman in a dispute over a car crash was sentenced Wednesday to two decades in prison. According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri, on Dec. 15, a jury found Deion A. Whalen, 25, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Victoria McBee.
KMOV
South City resident describes being victim in armed ATM robbery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the bullet hole in Richard Beckett’s windshield that now serves as a fearful reminder of an incident he could never have imagined happening to him. “I’m physically fine. Mentally, I tear up every now and then thinking, ‘Wow, how am I still...
3 LGBTQ bars in The Grove receive threats from unknown caller
ST. LOUIS — An unknown caller threatened to shoot up three LGBTQ bars in The Grove in St. Louis over the weekend. Rehab, Just John and PRISM STL all received disturbing calls between Saturday night and Sunday morning from someone threatening to harm staff and their patrons and shoot up the establishments.
Woman who aided in armed robbery on Arch Grounds is sentenced
A Belleville, Illinois, woman was sentenced Tuesday for aiding in an armed robbery on the Arch Grounds in downtown St. Louis.
St. Charles man sentenced for trying to smuggle 100 pounds of meth into St. Louis area
One of two men convicted of smuggling 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado was sentenced Tuesday.
'They just came charging at me': 13-year-old arrested after carjacking St. Louis pastor at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — A pastor was carjacked at his church in south St. Louis. Police told 5 On Your Side two teenagers pointed a gun in his face Friday night before taking his car, slamming it into two other vehicles and escaping. Monday afternoon, police said a 13-year-old boy...
myleaderpaper.com
Teen allegedly rides ATV at Arnold City Park, damages grass
Arnold Police are trying to identify a teenage boy who reportedly rode an ATV in a grassy area at Arnold City Park, causing about $100 in damage. The boy allegedly was seen riding the ATV and doing doughnuts near the old tennis courts at the park on Bradley Beach Road, police reported.
KSDK
Pastor gets carjacked at his church in south St. Louis by 2 teenagers
Two teenagers pointed a gun in his face before taking his car. The carjacking happened Friday night.
Berkeley police seek help finding man who left home for errands, did not return
BERKELEY, Mo. — The Berkeley Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing man last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home to run an errand. Police said 79-year-old Donald Combs was reported missing at about 10 a.m. Tuesday from 6151 Wulff Drive in Berkeley. Combs...
St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
Steven Johnson murder trial happening today
Opening statements begin Tuesday, January 31 in the murder trial of Steven Johnson.
KMOV
New hire in detective unit credited for Jefferson County’s high stolen vehicle recovery rate
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Car thefts have increased across the region. But, one county is reporting a massive crackdown on the crime plaguing the greater St. Louis area. Kevin Moore is a lifelong Jefferson County resident. He and his wife live off Seckman Road in Imperial. “I’ve had things stolen...
