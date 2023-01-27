Read full article on original website
County’s Department of Emergency Management receives prestigious accreditation
Snohomish County’s Department of Emergency Management is one of roughly 30 county-level agencies across the U.S. to have demonstrated excellence and accountability in emergency management. Following a rigorous peer-reviewed process, the department has received accreditation from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP). “We have one of the best emergency...
Edmonds School District says internet service disabled to investigate suspicious activity
Edmonds School District schools and administrative offices are on their second day without internet service – and the cause is related to suspicious activities observed on its network Jan. 31, the district said. In an email message to staff and families Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, the district said its...
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 22-28, 2023
19500 Block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported. 19900 Block Poplar Way: A misdemeanor theft was reported. 1700 Block 38th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported. 6000 Block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported. 3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported. 18900 Block 76th Avenue West:...
Sheriff’s office asks for public help to locate missing Lynnwood-area teen
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Shayra Muniz-Garcia. She was last seen on Friday, Jan. 20 at her residence in the 15900 block of Hwy 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood. Shayra ran away from home and was reported missing on Monday, Jan....
VFW Post 8870 announces Freedom Scholarship for graduating HS seniors
VFW Post 8870 is once again offering its Freedom Scholarship to graduating high school seniors. To qualify, a student must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran and must also reside within the boundaries of either the Edmonds or Mukilteo school district. Students who live in school district boundaries but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply.
Snohomish PUD Board approves rate increase
The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2% general rate increase for all residential and commercial electric and water customers. According to PUD news release issued Monday, the PUD board also approved a revised implementation of a base charge for electric customers, modifying the remaining deployment schedule from four years to two. The PUD’s base charge, which went into effect on April 1, 2022, was implemented to ensure more stable bills for customers and revenue for the PUD, helping it keep rates affordable and freeing up funds for energy-efficiency and income-qualified discount programs.
Help wanted: Groundskeeper
We manage the grounds for a 261-condominium site in Edmonds. We offer full employee benefits including vacation, sick leave, personal days, health benefits, and importantly a 40-hour, year-round job opportunity. Qualifications:. • Landscape maintenance (1 year preferred) • Hardworking, positive attitude, and enjoys working in a creative team environment. •...
Share what you love about your business during Lynnwood Chamber luncheon Feb. 15
The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce invites you to share what you love about your business during a special Valentine’s Day luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 15. Enjoy networking, education and promotion — and prizes. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Embassy Suites,...
Sponsor spotlight: Halibut burger special at Scotty’s Food Truck Friday, Saturday
Scotty’s Food Truck is open this Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special is a Halibut Burger, with a halibut filet lightly breaded on a brioche bun accompanied by lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce — and a side of French fries.
High school sports roundup Jan. 28 and 30, 2023
Relay Events (Top 3 Finishers) 1. Mountlake Terrace (Cole Leaty, Antonio Nguyen, Chris McLellan, Riki Kobayashi) 1:49.88. 2. Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:49.93. 3. Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Daniel Calkins, Caleb Schnitzius) 1:54.76. 200 Yard Freestyle:. 1. Edmonds-Woodway (Jeffrey Hoang, Ciaran Brennan, Thomas...
