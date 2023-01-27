ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Portland sportswear company makes sustainable clothing

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s an expression about the clothing industry: "You know the color and fashion next season by the color of the rivers in China." This is from Linda Greer during her time at the National Resources Defense Council. About half of the world's clothing is manufactured in China, and the bright dyes that color that clothing are discarded into rivers.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Woman arrested in Arizona, charged with Portland man's murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman wanted in connection with the July 2022 murder of a Portland man has been arrested in Arizona, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44, was found shot to death near the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on the evening of Friday, July 15.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man killed in stabbing in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after an apparent stabbing incident in downtown Portland Tuesday night, according to Portland police. A suspect in the stabbing has been arrested. Central precinct officers responded to a stabbing call just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, across...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Amid cold snap, some Portland metro warming shelters stay open Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several warming shelters around the Portland-Vancouver metro will remain open through Tuesday morning as a dangerous cold snap continues to hit the region. A cold air mass arrived into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, bringing temperatures well below freezing across Oregon and southwest Washington. The region will see a few more days of bone-chilling cold. While low temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s on Wednesday, highs will rise into the 50s and warmer overnight temperatures should come Thursday, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Why don't Portland police wear body cams?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of Tyre Nichols after being beaten by Memphis police officers has again revived the issue of police violence and accountability in the U.S. Most of the events that led to Nichols' death were captured on police body-worn cameras, providing the public with graphic proof of what happened.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Poll: Most Portlanders claim they tip generously

PORTLAND, Ore. — Do you think of yourself as a generous tipper? The vast majority of people in Portland and Seattle believe they tip service industry workers generously, according to a new poll. PEMCO Insurance released its 2023 Northwest poll showing 84% of Portlanders claim they tip generously, or...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland city laborers to move forward with strike at midnight

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of members of Laborers International Union of North America Local 483 are moving forward with plans to strike at midnight Thursday after no agreement was reached with the City of Portland during Wednesday's mediation session, according to city officials. Negotiations between union representatives and the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Gladstone man missing and last seen Nov. 20 found dead

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Kyle Kirchem, 31, who went missing from Gladstone a little over two months ago, was found dead in a creek earlier this week near Rainbow Campground in Mount Hood National Forest, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. According to Gladstone police, Kirchem drove away...
GLADSTONE, OR

