Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Portland Water Bureau pauses plans to replace pipes under the Willamette
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Water Bureau is hitting pause on the Willamette River Crossing, a long-developing project to upgrade the transmission pipes that carry the city's water supply under the Willamette River to reach downtown. The existing pipes are more than half a century old and are expected...
KGW
The Story viewers react to Portland’s lack of body cams for police
Tuesday we talked about the reasons why Portland police officers don’t wear body cams. Here’s what you had to say about it.
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
KGW
More than 30 Portland restaurants participating in Dumpling Week
Chin's Kitchen in northeast Portland is one of more than 30 restaurants taking park in this year's Dumpling Week. The festival runs Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
Portland sportswear company makes sustainable clothing
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s an expression about the clothing industry: "You know the color and fashion next season by the color of the rivers in China." This is from Linda Greer during her time at the National Resources Defense Council. About half of the world's clothing is manufactured in China, and the bright dyes that color that clothing are discarded into rivers.
Woman arrested in Arizona, charged with Portland man's murder
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman wanted in connection with the July 2022 murder of a Portland man has been arrested in Arizona, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44, was found shot to death near the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on the evening of Friday, July 15.
Man killed in stabbing in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after an apparent stabbing incident in downtown Portland Tuesday night, according to Portland police. A suspect in the stabbing has been arrested. Central precinct officers responded to a stabbing call just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, across...
Amid cold snap, some Portland metro warming shelters stay open Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several warming shelters around the Portland-Vancouver metro will remain open through Tuesday morning as a dangerous cold snap continues to hit the region. A cold air mass arrived into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, bringing temperatures well below freezing across Oregon and southwest Washington. The region will see a few more days of bone-chilling cold. While low temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s on Wednesday, highs will rise into the 50s and warmer overnight temperatures should come Thursday, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.
Why don't Portland police wear body cams?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of Tyre Nichols after being beaten by Memphis police officers has again revived the issue of police violence and accountability in the U.S. Most of the events that led to Nichols' death were captured on police body-worn cameras, providing the public with graphic proof of what happened.
Armed robbery suspects detained after hours-long search in Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have taken two armed robbery suspects into custody and ended a containment and search effort that kept several blocks of Southeast Portland locked down for much the morning and early afternoon. In a 2:16 p.m. news release, the Portland Police Bureau said the perimeter...
KGW
Police arrest attempted car jacking suspect in northeast Portland after standoff
Officers found the suspect hiding in the attic of a home. Police said the suspect stole two cars and attempted to take another before breaking into a home.
OHSU Knight Cancer Institute's Community Partnership Program focuses on funding for underserved communities
BEND, Ore. — Making an impact on the health of communities across Oregon — that’s the mission of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute's Community Partnership Program (CPP). It is focused on funding programs that increase cancer awareness, screenings and overall health in underserved communities. “To work hand-in-hand...
KGW
Portland pastors, leaders condemn actions of former Memphis police officers, call for reform
The NAACP took part in a vigil for Tyre Nichols in NE Portland Tuesday. Leaders said what happened should be a "catalyst for change."
KGW
Unanimous jury finds suspected Clark County serial killer guilty of second murder
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Clark County jury on Wednesday unanimously found suspected serial killer Warren Forrest guilty in the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison, a 17-year-old from Portland. The first-degree murder trial began last week, nearly 50 years after Morrison's remains were discovered. Forrest has been in prison since...
Poll: Most Portlanders claim they tip generously
PORTLAND, Ore. — Do you think of yourself as a generous tipper? The vast majority of people in Portland and Seattle believe they tip service industry workers generously, according to a new poll. PEMCO Insurance released its 2023 Northwest poll showing 84% of Portlanders claim they tip generously, or...
KGW
Warming shelters and fire crews push through cold snap
Multnomah County warming shelters were at 80% capacity Sunday night. Firefighters had to battle through the cold to put out a house fire just before 2 a.m.
Public asked for help identifying suspect in Gresham park attack
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police have released surveillance video of a man believed to be the suspect in a Jan. 19 attempted sexual assault, and are asking for the public's help to identify the person. The incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd...
Portland city laborers to move forward with strike at midnight
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of members of Laborers International Union of North America Local 483 are moving forward with plans to strike at midnight Thursday after no agreement was reached with the City of Portland during Wednesday's mediation session, according to city officials. Negotiations between union representatives and the...
Gladstone man missing and last seen Nov. 20 found dead
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Kyle Kirchem, 31, who went missing from Gladstone a little over two months ago, was found dead in a creek earlier this week near Rainbow Campground in Mount Hood National Forest, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. According to Gladstone police, Kirchem drove away...
KGW
Former Portland lawyer who embezzled millions from clients sentenced to 14 years in prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday sentenced former Portland attorney Lori Deveny to 14 years in prison for stealing millions of dollars from her clients. The state sentence comes on top of Deveny’s federal sentence of more than 8 years. The two sentences will...
