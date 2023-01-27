ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Attorney Friend Of Carole Baskin's Missing Ex-Husband Calls 'Bullsh**' On Alleged Homeland Security Letter

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9wZj_0kSlxrwu00
mega

Carole Baskin set the Internet ablaze with claims that authorities allegedly confirmed her estranged ex-husband, Don Lewis , was found alive and well in Costa Rica sometime in the early 2000s amid wild rumors that she'd murdered him.

Now, an attorney and former friend of the missing man is calling "bullsh**" on both the letter and the Tiger King star's intentions in sharing the information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2te7Mf_0kSlxrwu00
mega

"First of all, it's a god***n lie that [federal authorities] will say anything to anybody," Joe Fritz spilled to an outlet. "Number two, nobody I know outside of police work has ever seen that document. But that letter's existence is nothing new, it's just more bulls**t from Carole."

DON LEWIS’S FAMILY OFFERS $100K TO HELP SOLVE THE CASE OF CAROLE BASKIN’S MISSING HUSBAND

Noting that he believes the Homeland Security letter in question "does exist," he thinks the contents of the paperwork are simply untrue, pointing out: "It’s not like they have a picture or a thumbprint of him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOrMs_0kSlxrwu00
netflix

"It’s just an old document from someone that worked for the federal government who thought he’d uncovered something when they hadn't," Fritz explained his theory on the matter.

Furthermore, the attorney alleged that Baskin showed up to his law office in Tampa, Flor., in November of last year, fishing to find out if he had a copy of the letter confirming Lewis' location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypSfd_0kSlxrwu00
mega

"She’d asked Homeland Security, but they wouldn’t give her one; she went to the sheriff’s office, they wouldn’t give her one," he rattled off. "She won’t get one anywhere in the world. Nobody will give her a copy and they’re not going to give anyone a copy."

CAROLE BASKIN DECLARES 'NO ONE SHOULD BELIEVE' JOE EXOTIC'S CLAIMS HIS CANCER IS BACK: 'THE LITTLE BOY' WHO 'CRIED WOLF'

"I've gotta be careful what I say ... but a better question is why would she want that report?" Fritz continued, seemingly hinting at the rumors that Baskin had a hand in Lewis' disappearance . "She's been looking for it presumably because she wants it for a defense if anything is ever charged against her or anybody else."

As OK! previously reported, Lewis was reported missing back in 1997 with few solid leads on his whereabouts except for his abandoned truck, which had been discovered near a private airfield not far from Baskin's Big Cat Sanctuary.

Fritz spoke with The Sun on his theories regarding the Homeland Security letter.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Notary Listed On Will Of Carole Baskin's Missing Ex-Husband Claims She Never Signed Document

The drama surrounding Tiger King star Carole Baskin never ceases to stop.As reported, the signature on the will belonging to her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis — who was allegedly spotted in Costa Rica — is presumed to be forged, and OK! has now uncovered even more bombshell evidence questioning the validity of the document, which gave the cat lover total control of his $5 million estate.Sandra K. Wittkopp, who worked as a housekeeper and served as the registered notary on the questionable will, told Lewis’ family spokesman Jack "Ripper" Smith she didn’t sign the document or the power of attorney...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Watch: Donald Trump Prays With South Carolina Employee As His Weave Shows

Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail for the 2024 election. This time around, the former president, 76, stopped at a South Carolina restaurant, where he was seen praying with one of the employees — but his hair made headlines. In the video, Trump approached the counter at Zesto and asked a female employee what she recommended. You can see the weave really well in this video. Also I don’t have the emotional fortitude for more of this. pic.twitter.com/QqB2Qt4Pqk— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 29, 2023 "Do you care if I pray for you?" she asked the politician. "Go ahead,"...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Dad Todd Gave Her Parenting Advice From Prison After Gaining Custody Of Grayson & Chloe

Savannah Chrisley revealed her parents are still looking out for their brood even from behind bars. During a Tuesday, January 31, episode of her podcast, "Unlocked," the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley — who began their combined 19-year prison sentence earlier this month for fraud charges — revealed her dad shared a note with her from prison after she reached out to him for advice via email.“I want you to give yourself some grace, fall in love with the real Savannah,” the 25-year-old read aloud of the note from Todd, 53. “The one that radiates grace and compassion, not...
OK! Magazine

Megyn Kelly Dubbed 'Desperate For Attention' After Teasing Jill Biden Over 'Dr.' Title: 'You Sound Jealous & Petty'

Outspoken journalist Megyn Kelly ruffled feathers on Sunday, January 29, when she chose to take a dig at First Lady Jill Biden. "Announcers for this Eagles-49ers game just spotted the First Lady in a box and of course call her 'Dr. Jill Biden.' Wonder if she realizes what a wannabe she looks like insisting on this fake title," she tweeted that afternoon. "Get a real MD or just work on your self-esteem."Biden, 71, earned her Doctorate of Education degree at the University of Delaware in 2007, decades after she received her bachelor's and master's, but clearly, Kelly, 52, feels she...
OK! Magazine

Bridezilla Alert! Nicola Peltz Fired Wedding Planners After 9 Days & Berated Them For Countless 'Mistakes,' New Lawsuit Reveals

Though the April 2022 wedding of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham looked pictured perfect in the pages of Vogue, a lawsuit filed by the actress' billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, disclosed everything was a total mess behind the scenes.Leaked text messages also portray the model as a bit of a bridezilla.Nelson filed the suit against Plan Design Events staffers Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, alleging he was never refunded the $159,000 deposit he gave them to set up the nuptials, as in the end, they were fired after nine days.They were the second set of planners hired for the shindig, as...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

190K+
Followers
7K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy