Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
NASDAQ
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
NASDAQ
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St buoyed by easing inflation concerns ahead of Fed decision
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. McDonald's warns on short-term inflation pressures. GM up on robust forecast, Caterpillar hit by lower Q4 profit. Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.48%, S&P 0.33%, Dow 0.07%. Updates prices to open,...
NASDAQ
Taylor Bruce C. Cuts Stake in Mission Produce (AVO)
Fintel reports that Taylor Bruce C. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.70MM shares of Mission Produce Inc (AVO). This represents 13.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 30, 2021 they reported 10.00MM shares and 14.20% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.37MM shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR). This represents 2.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.49MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in MaxCyte (MXCT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.73MM shares of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT). This represents 7.6% of the company. As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for MaxCyte is $11.90. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.41% from its latest reported closing price of $460.00.
NASDAQ
BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Cuts Stake in Origin Materials (ORGN)
Fintel reports that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.70MM shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 10.52MM shares and 7.45% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Indonesia Stock Market May Challenge Resistance At 6,900 Points
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding almost 60 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,840-point plateau and it's expected to find support on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
NASDAQ
Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Instructure Holdings (INST) closed at $27.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the education...
NASDAQ
Medical Properties (MPW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the health care...
NASDAQ
FinWise Bancorp Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
FinWise Bancorp (Nasdaq: FINW), the parent company of FinWise Bank, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in honor of the company’s listing. The company’s shares began trading on November 19, 2021. In honor of the occasion, Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer and President, rings the closing bell accompanied by his executive team as well as select board members and employees.
NASDAQ
TSX Ends On Strong Note After Bright Session
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a bright note on Tuesday, lifted by gains in technology, materials, energy and financials sectors. Several stocks from industrials and consumer discretionary sectors too posted impressive gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 195.27 points or 0.95% at 20,767.38,...
NASDAQ
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $7.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $64.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Invitae (NVTA) from Neutral to Sell
On January 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Invitae from Neutral to Sell. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitae is $2.90. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.88% from its latest reported closing price of $2.48.
NASDAQ
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) closed at $9.45, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
AngloGold (AU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AngloGold (AU) closed at $21.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner...
NASDAQ
FULT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.38, changing hands as high as $16.57 per share. Fulton Financial Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FULT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0