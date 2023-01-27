Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Reese Witherspoon Shows How She Stays Fit in Workout Clip
Reese Witherspoon clearly works hard to keep her body in shape, and she has the video receipts to prove it. In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, Feb. 1, The Morning Show actress is seen putting some chic new workout gear to good use as she works up a sweat in a multicolor floral patterned sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings.
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Struggle To Make It Down Snowy Slopes During Canada Vacation
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are taking fans along on their adventure to Canada!. The Today Show hosts hit the slopes in the North American country and Kotb shared a very real yet unfortunate moment with all of her followers. In the post shared to the 58-year-old's Instagram, she's...
Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Yogi Jaime Lynn Ruiz Already Has a Final Four Alliance Planned Out
When asked about her job, Jaime Lynn Ruiz replies she does “a little bit of everything.” But the yogi is banking the most on her decade in corporate America, hoping her quick relationship building will get her the million-dollar promotion. Despite her physical flexibility, the 35-year-old already has a set gameplan coming in, finding a “ride or die” that builds into an alliance of four who cover all aspects of the game.
For Black History Month or Anytime, 21 Black Documentaries That Educate, Entertain and Inspire
It can be frustrating to explain the Black experience in the United States, in part because Black history in America is comprised of so many different experiences. Some are well-known, like slavery, while others are less-known, such as the story of free Black people in New Orleans during the antebellum period. That’s why Black documentaries can be so exciting; there are so many things to learn about.
Eddie Murphy Is Ready to Revive His Role in This Fan-Favorite Animated Film From the 2000s
Eddie Murphy says it's time for another Shrek sequel–or maybe a spinoff series dedicated to his character, Donkey. "I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey," Murphy revealed in a recent interview with Etalk. "You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie.' Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey."
