Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Clayton News Daily
Louisville bests Georgia Tech to snap 10-game skid
Jae'Lyn Withers had a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds as Louisville ended a 10-game losing streak with a 68-58 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Withers, who scored 14 first-half points, finished the game 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, while El Ellis added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Matt Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers
Former Carolina head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers over $5 million in offset compensation he claims he's owed, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Rhule filed the lawsuit on Jan. 25. Rhule was fired Oct. 10 and was owed $34 million on the rest of his contract,...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns Game Day Preview
The Phoenix Suns are the only other team from the 2020-21 NBA season that has suffered a fall from grace similar to the Atlanta Hawks. While Phoenix's off-court issues are incomparable to anything Atlanta has dealt with, both teams have sunk from contention. Tonight's nationally-televised matchup between Phoenix and Atlanta...
Clayton News Daily
Rockets down Thunder to earn rare winning streak
Eric Gordon scored a season-high 25 points, rookie Tari Eason recorded his third consecutive double-double and the Houston Rockets topped the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 112-106 on Wednesday. Houston's Kenyon Martin Jr. proved clutch in the fourth quarter, drilling a 3-pointer and converting a transition dunk to help Houston maintain...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Duce Staley leaving Lions for Panthers
Duce Staley is leaving the Detroit Lions for an unspecified role on Frank Reich's new staff in Carolina, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The Panthers are considering Staley for their offensive coordinator role under Reich, though they've also requested permission to interview Jacksonville's Jim Bob Cooter, according to NFL Network. Regardless,...
Clayton News Daily
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
