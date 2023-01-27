Colin Castleton scored 20 points and Kyle Lofton added 14 points and four assists, lifting Florida to a 67-54 upset of No. 2 Tennessee in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday. Tennessee led by as many as six points in the second half before Florida answered with a game-altering 13-0 run to go up 55-46 lead with 5:12 left and close the game out from there. The Gators shot 43.8 percent from the field and 35 percent (7-for-20) from beyond the arc.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO