nexttv.com
Libraries Prep Paper on FCC Broadband Map Deficits
Groups representing the nation’s libraries and other anchor institutions say that the FCC’s new draft broadband map misrepresents public libraries. The Federal Communications Commission says the map represents the parameters set up by Congress. The Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband (SHLB) Coalition, the American Library Association and the...
Boston Stations Start Transmitting Using NextGen TV Technology
Six television stations in Boston have collaborated to launch NextGen TV. NexGen TV using the ATSC. 3.0 digital broadcast format to deliver a better picture, improved sound, mobile reception and internet-based content. It also enables broadcasters to deliver digital services via their over-the-air signals. The Boston stations involved in the...
NBCUniversal Reorganizes Ad Sales Unit, Launches Small Business Group
Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit announced a reorganization of its ad sales unit under Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising sales and partnerships. “Across the board we have in-house experts across every agency, category, and advertising product positioned to understand the nuances across all industries, technologies, and customers. Our new structure empowers these experts to jump into any meeting, rise to any challenge, and provide even more support and solutions—all for your business,” Yaccarino said in a blog post.
NBCU Invites Ad-Sales Rivals on Stage to Highlight Joint Industry Committee Aims
During a pre-upfront period when networks are looking to separate themselves from the competition, NBCUniversal has invited its rivals to speak at its annual tech and data presentation in order to promote the Joint Industry Committee formed by programmers to create modern standards and a certification process for audience measurement.
Ad Agencies: It’s Time to Help Resolve Our Privacy Issues
Interactive Advertising Bureau CEO David Cohen has drawn pushback from Capitol Hill and the advertising community for some tough talk about privacy at IAB’s annual leadership conference last week, with a couple of major ad association’s taking part of the blame for the current problems and suggesting it was time for the industry to clean up its own messes and do better going forward.
Charter Skates on $7 Billion Civil Verdict in Murder of Texas Grandmother, Won't Pay a Dime
Cable giant, armed with $6.1 billion of free cash flow to help it appeal forever, reduces the latest settlement offer to fit within its insurance coverage. Charter Communications will end up paying only a tiny fraction of a $7 billion civil verdict levied against it last summer after a jury determined that the cable company was 90% responsible for the stabbing death of an Irving, Texas grandmother by a cable technician.
T-Mobile Adds 524K FWA Customers in Q4, But Growth Suddenly Slows
T-Mobile added 524,000 fixed wireless access customers in the fourth quarter, upping its base to 2.65 million subscribers for its still relatively new home internet product after just two years in the market. Combined with Verizon Communications’s 1.45 million FWA customers, the two wireless giants have captured nearly 3% of...
Preston Padden: ISPs Complicit in Smear Campaign Against FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn
Citing a smear campaign to continue to prevent Gigi Sohn from being seated as the fifth FCC commissioner, former Fox and ABC/Disney executive Preston Padden has written the chair of the Senate Commerce Committee to call out those tactics and advocate for Sohn, with whom he is not aligned politically.
Peacock Plucks Its Free Tier From New Users
NBCUniversal has confirmed that it will no longer provide free ad-supported access to Peacock for new users. New Peacock customers can pay $4.99 a month for Peacock Premium, which includes the streaming service's full on-demand library, live sports, and NBC and Bravo series the day after they run on their respective networks. They can also choose the $9.99-a-month Peacock Premium Plus tier, which tacks on a live stream of their local NBC station and doesn't force its users to watch commercials.
