Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit announced a reorganization of its ad sales unit under Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising sales and partnerships. “Across the board we have in-house experts across every agency, category, and advertising product positioned to understand the nuances across all industries, technologies, and customers. Our new structure empowers these experts to jump into any meeting, rise to any challenge, and provide even more support and solutions—all for your business,” Yaccarino said in a blog post.

1 DAY AGO