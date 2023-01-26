Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Christina Aguilera Sports Spicy Hair Color in Risqué Photo Celebrating Album Anniversary
Christina Aguilera gave her fans a gift on the first anniversary of her EP La Fuerza by sharing a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from different music video shoots, along with a risqué picture of Aguilera showing off rich red hair. In the first picture, Aguilera, 42, poses...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Paul Burrell shares fears he may not live to Christmas as he announces ‘life-changing’ cancer diagnosis
Paul Burrell has shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, opening up about the “life-changing” news on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, 30 January.The former butler to Princess Diana became emotional as he recalled wrapping Christmas presents in December and wondering whether he would be able to do the same this year.“I was really lucky they caught it early,” Mr Burrell told Lorraine Kelly“I don’t think men are particularly good about going to the doctors - they need nudging.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Pelosi attack suspect makes chilling confession in call to TV stationUprooted London bollards reveal hidden wartime secret‘Robot dog’ can tackle sand dunes at three metres per second in tech first
Clayton News Daily
Salma Hayek Dazzles in Plunging Green Gown in New Photo From Marc Anthony's Wedding
Marc Anthony married model Nadia Ferreira on Jan. 28, in Miami, Florida, and many celebrities were in attendance, including Salma Hayek. While Ferreira stunned in two wedding dresses by fashion house Galia Lahav during the ceremony and reception, Hayek, 56, also looked amazing at the event, wearing a Giambattista Valli dress that she showed off on Instagram.
Clayton News Daily
'Outlander's' Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Tease New Collab and Fans Have Theories
Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are up to something—but we're not totally sure what it is. The fan-favorite Outlander duo took to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 28 to announce that they are once again joining forces on a new mystery project. "We are back together," Heughan, 42, is heard...
Comments / 0