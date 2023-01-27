ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jackets F Gustav Nyquist (shoulder) expected to miss rest of season

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Wednesday. The 33-year-old veteran was hurt during a 3-2 overtime road win against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 25. He was placed on injured reserve three days later.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hurricanes thrash Sabres, enter break on 7-game win streak

Sebastian Aho scored in his sixth consecutive game to begin Carolina's three-goal first period and the Hurricanes went on to beat the host Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night. Stefan Noesen, Brent Burns, Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a seven-game winning streak and...
BUFFALO, NY
Bruins cruise past Leafs, snap 3-game skid

Pavel Zacha scored two third-period goals, and the visiting Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Wednesday night. Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo and A.J. Greer also scored for the Bruins, who ended a three-game losing streak. Charlie Coyle added two assists and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves. Mitchell Marner...
BOSTON, MA
Wizards-Pistons game postponed

Wednesday's game between the Washington Wizards and host Detroit has been postponed after the Pistons experienced travel issues following their game in Dallas. The Pistons were scheduled to fly back to Detroit on Tuesday, one day after their 111-105 setback to the Mavericks. A severe winter storm and logistical issues involving the plane forced the team to sit idle for several hours, per multiple reports.
DETROIT, MI
Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns Game Day Preview

The Phoenix Suns are the only other team from the 2020-21 NBA season that has suffered a fall from grace similar to the Atlanta Hawks. While Phoenix's off-court issues are incomparable to anything Atlanta has dealt with, both teams have sunk from contention. Tonight's nationally-televised matchup between Phoenix and Atlanta...
PHOENIX, AZ
Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler lead Jazz past Raptors

Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and rookie Walker Kessler had a big game on both ends of the floor as the Utah Jazz earned a 131-128 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. Kessler, who was invited to the NBA Rising...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

