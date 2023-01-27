Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet
SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
Law enforcement outside Orleans offer help ahead of Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS — The supplemental Mardi Gras security plan in New Orleans is still a work in progress. But Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has said there is enough interest from law enforcement across the state to be able to secure full parade routes this year. Washington Parish Sheriff...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Southdown Plantation to host Mardi Gras Kick-Off event
Southdown Plantation is hosting their very first Mardi Gras Kick-Off event at their gift shop on Saturday, February 4 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. “This is our first time putting on this event and we are so excited,” said Assistant Director of Southdown Plantation Celeste Landry. “It is going to be a great way for us to bring attention to Southdown Plantation and give the community a good time before Mardi Gras.”
New life comes to Jefferson Parish shopping malls
METAIRIE, La. — Two Jefferson Parish malls have new life breathing into them. On Wednesday, the Ochsner Medical Complex - Clearview will open its doors for its first clinic visits in part of what used to be the Sears building. “Over 250 clinic visits tomorrow, 44 monographies tomorrow, 18...
Beyoncé 'Renaissance' world tour to wrap up in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Beyonce announces the cities and dates for her “Renaissance” 2023 world tour with an upcoming performance at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. On Wednesday, the pop singer released the dates and cities for her anticipated world tour. The U.S. leg of her tour starts July 12 as part of the release of her seventh studio album titled Renaissance, which dropped last July.
French Quarter Fest celebrating 40th anniversary with 270+ performances
NEW ORLEANS — French Quarter Fest is celebrating its 40th anniversary with more than 270 performances across 20 stages. Festival organizers announced the initial lineup on Tuesday, Jan. 31, featuring first-time performers The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Ani DiFranco and Samantha Fish, as well as returning favorites like Tank and the Bangas, John Boutte, Sweet Crude, and Robin Barnes and the Fiya Birds.
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Jefferson Parish announces Family Gras 2023 lineup
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish officials announced this year's lineup for Family Gras 2023. Family Gras is free. This year's music lineup includes Vince Vance, The Jacksons, Imagination Movers, Don Felder, Croce Plays Croce, Hailey Whitters, and Rick Springfield. It will be held on Friday, February 10, and...
Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
Frenchmen and Decatur bars to lose revenue after Krewe Du Vieux changes route
NEW ORLEANS — Every year Krewe Du Vieux’s parade is one of Check Point Charlie’s busiest days of the year. “Mardi Gras day, Krewe Du Vieux and Halloween are the biggest nights of the year,” Claudia Boyle, a bartender at Check Point Charlie says. “Late afternoon, it starts getting real busy. You know, normally on a Saturday night, we have one or two bartenders, [during Krewe Du Vieux] we have four and a barback and the door guy.”
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?
New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
Excitement in New Orleans East as Krewe of Nefertiti rolls for fourth time
NEW ORLEANS — Carnival season is in full swing with the Krewe of Nefertiti rolling through New Orleans East Sunday. The early heavy rain was gone in time for the parade with only a few light showers left. Plenty of people brought their umbrellas and didn't let it deter them.
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
School for incarcerated kids sees most improvement in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Only one New Orleans school was recognized for seeing higher scores now than before the pandemic. Travis Hill School inside the Orleans Justice Center and the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center has been recognized as a, 'Louisiana Comeback School,' by the Louisiana Department of Education. The school services teen and young adult inmates, who are considered juveniles.
wbrz.com
Southern University student dead after crash on I-110 Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A Southern University senior was killed in a wreck on I-110 near the college's campus late Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. Southern University said Elloie...
NOLA.com
Metairie strip mall to become ‘luxury’ steakhouse with bourbon club, sushi, hibachi tables
Real estate developer Anthony “A.P.” Marullo III has one ambitious project underway, transforming the former Andrea’s in Metairie into what will be his own new Italian restaurant. Just a few blocks away, however, he also has a second major restaurant project in the works, one that’s out...
Three Men Cited for Oyster Violations and Other Wildlife and Fishing Infractions in Louisiana
Three Men Cited for Oyster Violations and Other Wildlife and Fishing Infractions in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that on January 30, 2023, three men were cited for alleged oyster violations in St. Bernard Parish. Agents cited Michael K. Shaw, 52, of...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 1