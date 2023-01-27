ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

WWL

Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet

SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

Southdown Plantation to host Mardi Gras Kick-Off event

Southdown Plantation is hosting their very first Mardi Gras Kick-Off event at their gift shop on Saturday, February 4 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. “This is our first time putting on this event and we are so excited,” said Assistant Director of Southdown Plantation Celeste Landry. “It is going to be a great way for us to bring attention to Southdown Plantation and give the community a good time before Mardi Gras.”
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL

New life comes to Jefferson Parish shopping malls

METAIRIE, La. — Two Jefferson Parish malls have new life breathing into them. On Wednesday, the Ochsner Medical Complex - Clearview will open its doors for its first clinic visits in part of what used to be the Sears building. “Over 250 clinic visits tomorrow, 44 monographies tomorrow, 18...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Beyoncé 'Renaissance' world tour to wrap up in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Beyonce announces the cities and dates for her “Renaissance” 2023 world tour with an upcoming performance at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. On Wednesday, the pop singer released the dates and cities for her anticipated world tour. The U.S. leg of her tour starts July 12 as part of the release of her seventh studio album titled Renaissance, which dropped last July.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

French Quarter Fest celebrating 40th anniversary with 270+ performances

NEW ORLEANS — French Quarter Fest is celebrating its 40th anniversary with more than 270 performances across 20 stages. Festival organizers announced the initial lineup on Tuesday, Jan. 31, featuring first-time performers The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Ani DiFranco and Samantha Fish, as well as returning favorites like Tank and the Bangas, John Boutte, Sweet Crude, and Robin Barnes and the Fiya Birds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Jefferson Parish announces Family Gras 2023 lineup

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish officials announced this year's lineup for Family Gras 2023. Family Gras is free. This year's music lineup includes Vince Vance, The Jacksons, Imagination Movers, Don Felder, Croce Plays Croce, Hailey Whitters, and Rick Springfield. It will be held on Friday, February 10, and...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Frenchmen and Decatur bars to lose revenue after Krewe Du Vieux changes route

NEW ORLEANS — Every year Krewe Du Vieux’s parade is one of Check Point Charlie’s busiest days of the year. “Mardi Gras day, Krewe Du Vieux and Halloween are the biggest nights of the year,” Claudia Boyle, a bartender at Check Point Charlie says. “Late afternoon, it starts getting real busy. You know, normally on a Saturday night, we have one or two bartenders, [during Krewe Du Vieux] we have four and a barback and the door guy.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?

New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

School for incarcerated kids sees most improvement in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Only one New Orleans school was recognized for seeing higher scores now than before the pandemic. Travis Hill School inside the Orleans Justice Center and the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center has been recognized as a, 'Louisiana Comeback School,' by the Louisiana Department of Education. The school services teen and young adult inmates, who are considered juveniles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Southern University student dead after crash on I-110 Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A Southern University senior was killed in a wreck on I-110 near the college's campus late Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. Southern University said Elloie...
BATON ROUGE, LA
