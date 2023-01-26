ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

abc17news.com

St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay a total of nearly $5.2 million for police officers’ actions during a 2017 protest over the acquittal of an officer in the death of a Black man. A class action lawsuit claimed the protesters’ rights were violated when officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. They were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Under a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city would pay $4.91 million to 84 people. Three others, who filed individual lawsuits, have settled for $85,000 each.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Prison time for felon who ditched gun near playground

A Granite City man is headed to federal prison after disobeying terms of his supervised release from previous gun convictions. U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe says 30-year-old Donnie Sherrell pled guilty to one count of firearm possession by a felon and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. According to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
suntimesnews.com

Two arrested in connection with UTV theft in rural Chester

CHESTER, Ill. – Randolph County, Illinois Sheriff Jarrod Peters has announced the arrest of two Marissa, Ill. residents in connection with the November 28, 2022 theft on Schwenk Road in rural Chester, Ill. Authorities have charged 39-year-old Gary Fuller and 39-year-old Sarah Fuller with one count of burglary each.
CHESTER, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton man charged with stealing car

An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
EAST ALTON, IL
them.us

3 Queer St. Louis Bars Reported Shooting and Bomb Threats Over the Weekend

Three bars in a St. Louis neighborhood known for LGBTQ+ nightlife were hit with anonymous shooting and bomb threats over the weekend. Prism, Just John, and Rehab, which are all located in the Midwestern city’s Grove neighborhood, all received similar calls around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the local publication Riverfront Times. Jordan Cox, a bartender at Prism who answered the phone, told the Times that the caller “off the bat started talking about how they were the Joker, and they were going to blow up the bar, send bombs and shoot up everybody.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen from Imperial dealership found burnt in St. Louis

A 2020 Mercedes Benz stolen from Elite Motors STL, 5231 Hwy. 61-67, in Imperial was set on fire and burned in St. Louis. The car was worth about $80,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An employee parked the car outside the dealership at about 6 p.m. Jan. 17,...
IMPERIAL, MO
wlds.com

Carrollton Dismisses Online Math Instructor After Discovery of Missouri Assault Conviction

The Carrollton School District recently removed a teacher from its online instruction program through a third party. According to the Greene Prairie Press, the Carrollton School District sent letters home to parents on January 19th notifying them that Kristy L. Sicard had been removed permanently as the district’s online math instructor. Sicard was employed through Chicago-based third party online vendor ELEVATE K-12. The district had been using the online vendor for math instruction after unsuccessfully finding a full-time in-person math instructor for the district.
CARROLLTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Vehicles broken into, money stolen in three Fenton-area subdivisions

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in the Samara Estates, Winter Garden and Winter Lake subdivisions off Old Hwy. 141 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Vehicles belonging to at least 13 people were broken into during the thefts, which occurred early Jan. 19.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering

A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023

A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
CENTRALIA, IL
5 On Your Side

16-year-old killed in shooting in East St. Louis church

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 16-year-old was killed when he and another person shot at each other during a church service in East St. Louis on Sunday. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

