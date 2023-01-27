The Michigan Attorney General’s office says a settlement has been reached in the State’s first PFAS lawsuit. Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. must investigate PFAS in the soil, groundwater and surface water at their former facility near Brighton. They must also take action if any levels are higher than acceptable. Asahi’s plan to fix the issue must be approved by the EGLE, and any plans in the public interest must be made available for public comment.

