Read full article on original website
Related
9&10 News
Funding for Rural Electric Infrastructure Is Headed to Michigan
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that they’re investing $2.7 billion to help modernize the rural electric grid and increase security. About $270 million in loans will be headed to Michigan, helping connect 5,765 rural customers. “This represents a significant investment in Michigan’s rural energy infrastructure,” said USDA Rural...
9&10 News
McBain Topples Evart to Tighten Highland Race
EVART - The McBain Ramblers used a strong defensive effort to earn a 51-35 road win over Evart on Tuesday night. The Ramblers held the Wildcats to just three points in the second quarter while building an 11-point halftime lead. Kahli Heuker led the Ramblers with 17 points. Sydney Heuker...
9&10 News
Billion Dollar Spending Bill Marks First of new Legislature
It didn’t even take a month and Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed the first bills of the new legislature. The package signed Tuesday in Lansing is a $1.1 billion spending supplemental that was negotiated last session but failed to make the finish line. Now with Democratic leadership, the bill...
9&10 News
State Settles First Lawsuit Against a PFAS Manufacturer
The Michigan Attorney General’s office says a settlement has been reached in the State’s first PFAS lawsuit. Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. must investigate PFAS in the soil, groundwater and surface water at their former facility near Brighton. They must also take action if any levels are higher than acceptable. Asahi’s plan to fix the issue must be approved by the EGLE, and any plans in the public interest must be made available for public comment.
9&10 News
St. Ignace Holds Off Rudyard in Boys Hoops
RUDYARD - St. Ignace held on for a 58-56 win over Rudyard on Wednesday night in a game that, much like the first time the two teams played, was close from start to finish. The victory improves St. Ignace’s record to 12-2 (4-1 Straits Area). The Saints are a half-game behind Sault Ste. Marie for first place in the league.
9&10 News
Two Garfield Township People Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges, Including Maintaining a Drug House
The Traverse Narcotics Team arrested two Garfield Township people on multiple drug charges last Wednesday after getting information from the Grand Traverse County Interdiction Team about ongoing drug activity at their house. Brigett Urick, 51, and her boyfriend, Nicholas Smith, 27, were arrested after TNT detectives and deputies with the...
Comments / 0