centraloregondaily.com
▶️Neighbors appealing Bend gas station can’t give input at city council meeting
Neighbors who have filed an appeal to the development of a new gas station in Bend are being told they are not allowed to give input on the appeal process during Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting. The dispute is over a planned project that would place a gas station,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Park and Rec seeks public feedback on river access point designs
The Bend Park and Recreation District is requesting public feedback on design options for four new Deschutes River access points. “We’ve seen over 250,000 people just go through the river float channel alone. With that increased use comes a whole bunch of wear and tear and so this is the best attempt to get a hold and make sure that people are going to be able to access the river,” said Ian Isaacson, a landscape architect with BPRD.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business
A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
centraloregondaily.com
Thornburgh resort appeals heard by Deschutes County commisioners
Resort developers and opponents were back in front of the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Wednesday over the proposed Thornburgh Resort. The board heard appeals from both sides about the property outside of Redmond. That’s where a golf course and some housing and lodging units are already approved. Developers...
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motorhome, 2 vehicles destroyed in Juniper Ridge encampment fire
It took Bend Fire and Rescue firefighters an hour to fully extinguish a fire at an encampment in Juniper Ridge Wednesday. In all, a motorhome, two other vehicles and an adjacent tarped area were destroyed. Bend Fire said multiple callers reported the fire. Crews arrived to find the motorhome and...
Slick C.O. roads eat into city sanding supply, send cars sliding into busy repair shops
With High Desert road conditions on the slick side for much of this winter so far -- something many long-timers would say is just more typical -- sanding and plowing crews are working to keep up -- and so are body shops, busy fixing vehicles that ran into various issues. The post Slick C.O. roads eat into city sanding supply, send cars sliding into busy repair shops appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Crook Co. Drought Prompts Juniper Biomass Proposal
PRINEVILLE, OR -- Crook County remains the only place in the western U.S. under an Exceptional Drought designation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and county leaders have again asked for a state drought declaration. Crook County Judge Seth Crawford says he has a new idea to recharge local reservoirs....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 509-J School District seeks funding to help with inflation impacts on bond
Voters approved a $24 million bond with projects committed to every 509J, Jefferson County school in the district. As the district pushes forward to fulfill the projects promised in the bond, it is carefully preparing for unexpected financial hurdles due to inflation. “It puts us in a challenging spot, where...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prototype mass timber affordable home to be tested in Madras
The proposed mass timber solution aimed at solving the state’s affordable housing problem will get a test run in Central Oregon. Hacienda CDC, a community development group in Portland, gave a first look at their mass timber modular homes on Friday. “One of our core objectives for this project...
kbnd.com
Bend Man Arrested Following Jefferson Co. Chase
MADRAS, OR -- A Bend Man was arrested after a Sunday night high-speed chase in Jefferson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a car on Highway 26 at about 8:25 p.m., but the car took off toward Madras. During the chase, JCSO says the suspect reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.
Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97
A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others. The post Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region
Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon. The post Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ La Pine High graduation rate behind curve compared to district
Bend La-Pine School District, like many others across the state, reported an improvement in graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year last week. But within the district, there was an outlier. Districtwide, the graduation rate was 83.5%. And most schools in the district came in at more than 87%. But...
Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet
A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond man guilty of manslaughter in 2020 DUII crash
A Jefferson County jury was unanimous in convicting a Redmond man of manslaughter, assault and DUII in a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two other people. Court records indicate Brandon Tylor Kern, 31, was found guilty on first- and second-degree manslaughter, two counts of...
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens Bend location
In recent months, Bend has welcomed cookies, bundt cakes and now a new ice cream option. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is now open and they’re celebrating with a grand opening party on Feb. 10. Bend Chamber of Commerce will be out front for a ribbon cutting at 11:00...
centraloregondaily.com
Junior Snow Ranger event to teach Central Oregon kids appreciation for outdoors
The Deschutes National Forest wants to teach appreciation for the outdoors starting with the youngest in our community. The forest is partnering with Discover Your Forest and Mt. Bachelor for a Junior Snow Ranger event. Families with kids age 7 to 11 can learn how to safely explore in the...
