crossroadstoday.com
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting released from hospital
VICTORIA, Texas - A 26-year-old man involved in a shooting and officer-involved shooting Friday, Jan. 27 is now at the Victoria County Jail. Jorge Luis Lozano was in the hospital since Friday, but was released Tuesday. Lozano is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving a public servant. He's being held without bond.
crossroadstoday.com
Update: Individuals have been identified
VICTORIA, Texas - The Victoria Police Department Investigations is asking the public's help in identifying the individuals pictured above. According to police, the individuals allegedly stole a wheelchair from the Walmart on N. Navarro Street. If you know these individuals, please contact Investigations at 361-485-3700. The Victoria Police Department asks...
Pleasanton Express
Suspect found in manhunt after double homicide
A 28-year old man identified as Derrick Sherwood has been charged with murder after a manhunt that led to his arrest in Live Oak County for the double homicide of his parents in Leming. Bond on the Capital Murder charge was set at $1,000,000 Monday afternoon by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Felix Herrera, III.
crossroadstoday.com
DeWitt County receives return of funds after cybercrime last year
CUERO, Texas - DeWitt County recovered over $300,000 of stolen funds last Friday from a cybercrime. A Nigerian cyber scammer posed as a court-approved vendor through email on June 14, 2022. The scammer requested for a change of bank information. After months of investigation led by Lieutenant Bethany Hobbs, DeWitt...
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria attorney provides legal self defense tips
Victoria attorney provides legal self defense tips.
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides
Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
CCPD officer Alan McCollum remembered three years since tragic death
Alan McCollum was 46 years old when he died in a January 31, 2020 crash caused by a drunk driver while on duty.
mysoutex.com
RCSO deputies seize semi-automatic weapon, drugs after vehicle search
Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a semi-automatic weapon, 12.34 grams of cocaine and 1.70 ounces of marijuana after a vehicle search on Dec. 31 in Woodsboro. According to the RCSO, deputies were conducting building checks of businesses in Woodsboro when they observed a suspicious vehicle at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 136 and Copeland Road.
crossroadstoday.com
Two teens found with stolen items
VICTORIA, Texas - On Saturday, January 28 around 8:30 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 2400 block of North Ben Wilson to investigate a shots fired call. Officers got a notice from the 911 call center about two people in the parking lot trying to break into vehicles. Residents confronted the two suspects. That's when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the residents before running off.
Aransas Pass Animal Control Accused of ‘Dumping’ Beloved Stray
, , , , Where oh where is ‘Wilson’, the cat? The people-friendly stray, likely feral feline, had been a common sight for visitors, residents, even employees around the Aransas Pass Navigation District and Mickey’s Bar & Grill at 430 Ransom Rd. Then, mysteriously, it vanished some time on or about Tuesday, January 17. One of Wilson’s admirers started to unravel the truth, one so disturbing it led to an internal investigation by the Aransas Pass Police, the outcome of that probe still pending. Jenney Hill is a cat lover. The 70-year-old New Orleans native has eight of her own at...
crossroadstoday.com
DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler will hold press conference at 9 a.m. Monday, January 30 on cybersecurity crime
CUERO, Texas - DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler will conduct a press conference at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30 in the conference room on the second floor of the 2012 County Annex at 102 North Clinton Street in Cuero. County officials have an update on the June 2022 cybersecurity...
crossroadstoday.com
Intersection of Hanselman and Anthony closed
VICTORIA, Texas- The intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is closed until the roadway can be cleared.
Two Agua Dulce students involved in fatal crash on Highway 44.
Officials said three people were killed in Wednesday's crash. The Agua Dulce Superintendent said two students were involved.
Agua Dulce community mourns the loss of 2 students, mother following fatal accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people are dead after an early-morning car crash on Hwy. 44 near Alice. Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said Wednesday that the accident, which involved three vehicles, happened at about 7:07 a.m. when a black Volkswagen Jetta stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway in order to help another vehicle parked in the center median having mechanical issues.
etxview.com
Search resumed for missing man
PORT O’CONNOR – The search for a missing boater resumed early Sunday morning after being called off Saturday due to visibility. Hunter Hadley has been missing since Friday night after his boat collided with a barge in the Intracoastal Waterway. McCoy Wagner, who was a passenger in the boat, was rescued and is in serious condition in a San Antonio hospital.
crossroadstoday.com
Update: Intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open
UPDATE: At 8:45 a.m., the Victoria Police Department reported that the intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open. VICTORIA, Texas- The intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is closed until the roadway can be cleared. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Corpus Christi's beloved 'Popcorn Guy' Jason Grosboll recognized at City Hall
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Grosboll has captivated the internet and the Sparkling City by the Sea. The self-proclaimed 'Popcorn Guy' was recognized at Corpus Christi City Hall Tuesday morning after a whirlwind month for the Century 16 Theatre worker. Back in December, Grosboll was filmed layering butter on...
portasouthjetty.com
Port Aransas ‘bollard buddies’ stolen from beach
Fourteen “bollard buddies” were reportedly stolen from their posts at I.B. Magee Jr. Beach Park over the weekend. Bollard Buddies are hand-crocheted and knitted creations that are put on the plain posts at the park. More than 300 of them were installed in late of December. Diana Vondra of Port Aransas organized the volunteer effort.
crossroadstoday.com
Five people displaced following fire in Bloomington

crossroadstoday.com
A word from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.
The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. I am extending a personal invitation to the Victoria ISD Education Foundation's major fundraiser of the year because we need your support and I want to see you there! We are thrilled to announce that Kevin Nealon, a comedian and actor best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, will be our guest performer for the evening! This is a rare opportunity to see a comedic legend in action, all while supporting a great cause. In the past few years, we have had other comedic legends and television personalities grace our stage with rave reviews and a nearly full house. A great event, in a great space, and supporting a great cause.
