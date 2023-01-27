Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Washington county until Noon Wednesday which includes Brenham. Winter Weather Advisory is in place until Noon Wednesday for Walker, Grimes, Waller, and Austin & Colorado counties. Expect the chance for a light glaze of ice tonight through Wednesday morning just NW of Houston. Precipitation should be mainly rain for the Houston area. Temperatures will stay chilly for the next few days with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s. The pattern does another major shift heading into the weekend with warmer, brighter & drier weather expected. Enjoy the rest of your week and make sure to download the FOX 26 weather app!

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO