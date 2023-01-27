Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Wednesday morning Houston-area weather forecast
Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Washington county until Noon Wednesday which includes Brenham. Winter Weather Advisory is in place until Noon Wednesday for Walker, Grimes, Waller, Austin & Colorado counties. Expect the chance for a light glaze of ice tonight through Wednesday morning just NW of Houston. Precipitation should be mainly rain for the Houston area. Temperatures will stay chilly the next few days with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s. Pattern does another major shift heading into the weekend with warmer, brighter & drier weather expected. Enjoy the rest of your week and make sure to download the FOX 26 weather app!
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cloudy, cold Tuesday with light showers
Brace yourself for a cold, blustery and misty day with a chance for some light ice forming from Huntsville to Hempstead and surrounding areas through noon tomorrow. High temperatures may be stuck in the low 40s today and tomorrow with increasing chances for heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Much of Texas including Dallas, Austin and just about all of Central Texas are icing over and travel will be treacherous and flights could be delayed. Sunshine and warmer days will arrive for Friday through this weekend.
fox26houston.com
Tuesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Washington county until Noon Wednesday which includes Brenham. Winter Weather Advisory is in place until Noon Wednesday for Walker, Grimes, Waller, and Austin & Colorado counties. Expect the chance for a light glaze of ice tonight through Wednesday morning just NW of Houston. Precipitation should be mainly rain for the Houston area. Temperatures will stay chilly for the next few days with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s. The pattern does another major shift heading into the weekend with warmer, brighter & drier weather expected. Enjoy the rest of your week and make sure to download the FOX 26 weather app!
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cloudy & cold Monday with areas of drizzle
We are stuck in a cold, cloudy and wet pattern through Thursday. Temperatures is most areas inland will remain in the 40s and low 50s each day and overnight lows will reach the upper 30s and low 40s along with rounds of showers. Areas well north and west of Houston closer to College Station, Austin and Dallas will have a risk for freezing rain and sleet that may cause major travel issues. Watch for heavy rain locally on Wednesday and Thursday followed by the return of Sunshine and dry air Friday through the weekend.
fox26houston.com
Pasadena Animal Shelter still in need of help nearly a week after devastating tornado
Tuesday marks one week since tornadoes devastated parts of Harris County including an animal shelter in Pasadena. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee shares how the shelter is faring and what residents can do to help.
fox26houston.com
Galveston residents say apartment's sandblasting caused cough, pets to get sick
GALVESTON, Texas - Some residents at the Oceanfront Galveston Apartments say they developed a violent cough after being exposed to sandblasting materials. The residents claim their pets also started getting sick from the exposure. "Sand had filled my truck, inside and outside of my truck, in my apartment; we were...
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Family trapped in SUV as tornado rips through Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas - A Pearland, Texas family spoke out after they were trapped inside their car in the middle of a tornado, and they caught the frightening moments on camera. "You could hear it, you could hear it hitting our vehicle," said Irma Cantu who was driving the SUV. Cantu's...
fox26houston.com
Valentine's Day 2023: Romantic restaurants in Houston offering specials
HOUSTON - Love is in the air, Houston, and what better way to show that special someone than a romantic candlelight dinner?. Whether you're in a relationship, looking to have a night with the girls, or treating yourself, there are several options in the Greater Houston area this Valentine's Day.
fox26houston.com
Missing Carlos Lugo: Houston boy, 14, last seen over a week ago
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Houston was last seen more than a week ago. The last known contact with Carlos Lugo was on Jan. 23. He was last seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell. Lugo was last known to be wearing a black hoodie,...
fox26houston.com
Woman found dead at La Marque house under construction on Green Jay Lane
LA MARQUE, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a house under construction in La Marque, officials say. La Marque police responded to the call in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the woman was the victim...
fox26houston.com
Vehicle crashes into TSU Library Learning Center, no injuries reported
HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building at Texas Southern University on Tuesday afternoon. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. TSU officials said a visiting vehicle struck the Library Learning Center. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle had a...
fox26houston.com
Thieves burglarizing vehicles by the dozen in Houston apartment parking areas
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a new crime trend in Houston involving car break-ins. So far this week, HPD has responded to four apartment complexes where thieves smashed windows to dozens of cars. "In the last week, we’ve had about four [apartments] that I know of for sure, where...
fox26houston.com
Galveston residents say apartments made them violently sick
Residents say they developed a violent cough shortly after they noticed workers at the apartment sandblasting the area. The complaints have now been elevated to city officials.
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong case: 'Drop the charges' banner goes up across U.S. 59 in Houston
HOUSTON - There is a new banner across U.S. 59 in Houston calling to "drop the charges" against AJ Armstrong, who is accused of murdering his parents as a teenager in 2016. Drivers traveling north toward Downtown Houston on Monday morning could see the banner hanging from a bridge near Main Street.
fox26houston.com
30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
fox26houston.com
Houston teen shot in car near Airport and Cullen, taken to fire station
HOUSTON - A wounded teen was taken to a Houston fire station after a shooting at a red light, police say. Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to Houston Fire Department Station 35 in the 5500 block of Van Fleet Street. Police found a white Chevy Impala that had been...
fox26houston.com
Houston man survived traumatic brain injury Bob Saget died from, shares important advice
Medical marvel: Houston man survives same head trauma Bob Saget died of. A year ago, actor Bob Saget lost his life at 65-year-old after a head injury. A Houston man suffered a similar issue, but survived following a six month hospital stay. His family shared advice about getting a life plan in order before an unexpected tragedy strikes.
fox26houston.com
Confessed Santa Fe shooter remains incompetent to stand trial
SANTA FE, Texas - It'll be at least another year before the confessed Santa Fe High School shooter could stand trial. The state hospital where he is being treated says he remains mentally incompetent. A judge is expected to sign an order for an additional 12 months of treatment. 10...
fox26houston.com
3-year-old abused by mother's boyfriend in Harris County, had fractured ribs, more
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County mother was charged after her 3-year-old was abused by her boyfriend. Reports say, Jasmine Salas, 23, was charged with Injury to Child - Omission after she allowed her boyfriend to abuse her 3-year-old daughter on multiple occasions without reporting him. SUGGESTED: Ring doorbell...
fox26houston.com
Car crashes into Pasadena JC Penney, elderly driver taken to the hospital
PASADENA, Texas - An elderly driver was taken to the hospital after she crashed her vehicle into a JC Penney store in Pasadena. Authorities said the driver backed into a car, panicked and hit the accelerator, causing her to back into the store. SUGGESTED: 'We're rehearsing!' UH investigating protocols for...
Comments / 0