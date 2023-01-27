ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Wednesday morning Houston-area weather forecast

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Washington county until Noon Wednesday which includes Brenham. Winter Weather Advisory is in place until Noon Wednesday for Walker, Grimes, Waller, Austin & Colorado counties. Expect the chance for a light glaze of ice tonight through Wednesday morning just NW of Houston. Precipitation should be mainly rain for the Houston area. Temperatures will stay chilly the next few days with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s. Pattern does another major shift heading into the weekend with warmer, brighter & drier weather expected. Enjoy the rest of your week and make sure to download the FOX 26 weather app!
HOUSTON, TX
Houston weather: Cloudy, cold Tuesday with light showers

Brace yourself for a cold, blustery and misty day with a chance for some light ice forming from Huntsville to Hempstead and surrounding areas through noon tomorrow. High temperatures may be stuck in the low 40s today and tomorrow with increasing chances for heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Much of Texas including Dallas, Austin and just about all of Central Texas are icing over and travel will be treacherous and flights could be delayed. Sunshine and warmer days will arrive for Friday through this weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
Tuesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Houston weather: Cloudy & cold Monday with areas of drizzle

We are stuck in a cold, cloudy and wet pattern through Thursday. Temperatures is most areas inland will remain in the 40s and low 50s each day and overnight lows will reach the upper 30s and low 40s along with rounds of showers. Areas well north and west of Houston closer to College Station, Austin and Dallas will have a risk for freezing rain and sleet that may cause major travel issues. Watch for heavy rain locally on Wednesday and Thursday followed by the return of Sunshine and dry air Friday through the weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
Valentine's Day 2023: Romantic restaurants in Houston offering specials

HOUSTON - Love is in the air, Houston, and what better way to show that special someone than a romantic candlelight dinner?. Whether you're in a relationship, looking to have a night with the girls, or treating yourself, there are several options in the Greater Houston area this Valentine's Day.
HOUSTON, TX
Vehicle crashes into TSU Library Learning Center, no injuries reported

HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building at Texas Southern University on Tuesday afternoon. TSU officials said a visiting vehicle struck the Library Learning Center. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle had a...
HOUSTON, TX
30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
HOUSTON, TX
Confessed Santa Fe shooter remains incompetent to stand trial

SANTA FE, Texas - It'll be at least another year before the confessed Santa Fe High School shooter could stand trial. The state hospital where he is being treated says he remains mentally incompetent. A judge is expected to sign an order for an additional 12 months of treatment.
SANTA FE, TX
Car crashes into Pasadena JC Penney, elderly driver taken to the hospital

PASADENA, Texas - An elderly driver was taken to the hospital after she crashed her vehicle into a JC Penney store in Pasadena. Authorities said the driver backed into a car, panicked and hit the accelerator, causing her to back into the store.
PASADENA, TX

