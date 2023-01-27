Read full article on original website
Loud boom felt and heard across San Diego
Many San Diegans took to social media Tuesday night wondering about loud bangs felt and heard from Kearny Mesa to Mission Valley.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
National City Police Offering $30K in Hiring Bonuses, One-Upping San Diego Police by $15K More
Let the poaching games begin. Last year, the San Diego Police Department announced it would give an extra $15,000 to officers who leave other departments to work for them. Now the National City Police Department is one-upping even that figure. National City just approved a $30,000 hiring bonus for police...
Point Loma residents startled by low-flying helicopters, loud 'bangs'
Residents say they didn't receive any notice before a series of loud 'bangs' and military helicopters that landed near Liberty Station.
Woman 83, suffers serious injuries in Allied Gardens head-on crash
The 83-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with a fractured left femur, fractured right ankle and sternum after the crash, according to authorities.
San Diego to begin full enforcement of sidewalk vending ordinance along beach areas
SAN DIEGO — San Diego law enforcement personnel will begin fully enforcing the city's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December. The ordinance went into effect in the city's Coastal Overlay Zone -- which includes...
San Diego Police debut new Kevlar uniforms for motorcycle officers
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department's Motor Unit debuted a new look Tuesday morning. The unit just purchased about 30 Kevlar uniforms for their officers. "Our traditional motor uniform has been around for decades," said Officer Matthew Zaitz."Our uniform hasn’t really progressed at all as new fabrics come out, new motorcycle boots come out."
Retired police K-9 rescued after falling down 40-foot well in Chula Vista
Multiple agencies showed up in San Diego's Chula Vista area and saved a retired police K-9 after it fell in a 40-foot well Wednesday afternoon.
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
Second juvenile suspect arrested in double-fatal San Marcos shooting
A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early last month in a neighborhood near Palomar College.
Camp Pendleton Marine charged over Pacific Beach hotel assault
The San Diego City Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Camp Pendleton Marine accused in a physical altercation with two women at a Pacific Beach hotel.
Man killed after striking tree in rural East County identified
A man who was was killed last week after crashing into a tree in Pine Valley has been identified by authorities.
Woman injured in head-on collision
A woman was injured during a head-on collision in East County on Tuesday, said the San Diego Police Department.
Why has the City of San Diego taken 4 years to replace a light post near schools?
SAN DIEGO — Jeanne Hoey owns a property near Regents Road in University City that she rents out to tenants. In 2019, she says her tenants told her a car crashed into a light post that used to be near Berino Court and Arriba and it has never been replaced.
Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree
A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
Pink party bus cruises through San Diego offering door-to-door doggy service
SAN DIEGO — Instead of leaving your dog at home all day while you go to work, you might consider sending your pet on a pink party bus. In this Zevely Zone, I rode along with Precious Petcare San Diego. If you are a pet owner with a busy work week, this is a door-to-door doggy service for you.
20 school districts in San Diego, California
From North County to the South Bay, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in San Diego County.
