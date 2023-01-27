ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

House fire knocked down in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out at a home in South Sacramento on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire started in a bedroom and spread to the attic of a home on Gardenside Court, according to the fire district. No one was inside the house at the time.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Several trapped minors rescued from roller coaster

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire crews rescued several trapped minors after a roller coaster ride stopped at Scandia Fun Center, Saturday. The crews and park employees worked together to free the minors from the jammed roller coaster car. No injuries were reported but officials say the children were...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento extends weather-respite center through Feb. 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento extended its weather-respite centers as a cold snap settles in around Northern California. Both the Outreach and Engagement Center on Auburn Boulevard and the North Fifth Street Shelter will be open through Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to cold nighttime temperatures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire

STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
STOCKTON, CA
I-80 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured after an early Sunday morning crash in Sacramento, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said. The crash was reported on I-80 at Greenback Lane around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. Firefighters, paramedics and officers with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Driver in custody after crashing into Rancho Cordova home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A person is in custody Monday morning after crashing into a home in Rancho Cordova. The driver crashed into a home on Ambassador Drive and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. There were...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Vacaville apartment complex

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was injured in a Vacaville shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex near Alamo Lane and Alamo Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to officials. The victims condition is currently unknown.
VACAVILLE, CA
San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer, Wednesday. In a brief release posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the unnamed officer’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
San Joaquin County opens disaster recovery center

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County emergency officials have announced the opening of a disaster recovery center to help county residents find resources to recover from damaging early January storms. The center is being housed in Stockton at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, at 2101 E. Earhart Ave....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
