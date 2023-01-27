FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO