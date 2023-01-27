Read full article on original website
1,500 trees estimated to have fallen in Sacramento during storm, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Department of Public Works continue to respond to reports of downed trees after the city faced heavy storms at the beginning of January. According to the city's Urban Forester Kevin Hocker, about 500 of the trees his department oversees have been damaged in the storm. The city maintains about 100,000 total trees.
Repairs underway after two cars fall through eroded San Joaquin County street
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. — Construction work is now underway on Kasson Road near Durham Ferry Road in San Joaquin County, 15 days after erosion led to a sinkhole which forced the closure of the roadway. "During the storms, the weekend before last, a detention basin above this section of...
House fire knocked down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out at a home in South Sacramento on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire started in a bedroom and spread to the attic of a home on Gardenside Court, according to the fire district. No one was inside the house at the time.
Several trapped minors rescued from roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire crews rescued several trapped minors after a roller coaster ride stopped at Scandia Fun Center, Saturday. The crews and park employees worked together to free the minors from the jammed roller coaster car. No injuries were reported but officials say the children were...
Sacramento extends weather-respite center through Feb. 2
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento extended its weather-respite centers as a cold snap settles in around Northern California. Both the Outreach and Engagement Center on Auburn Boulevard and the North Fifth Street Shelter will be open through Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to cold nighttime temperatures.
Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire
STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
17-year-old shot in South Sacramento, taken to hospital with life threatening injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old was shot in South Sacramento Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting took place at the park near Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive around 7:30 p.m. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to officials.
Sacramento man warns of thieves peddling fake jewelry in viral TikTok video
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento car enthusiast was in his vehicle outside the Shun Fat Supermarket on Land Park Drive in South Sacramento about a week ago when something in the parking lot caught his eye... He says he saw a van pull up to an elderly man...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in front of Escalon plant nursery
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol needs your help solving a deadly hit and run that happened early Monday morning in San Joaquin County. According to a news release, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near SR-120 and French Camp Road in front of Parks Wholesale Nursery.
I-80 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured after an early Sunday morning crash in Sacramento, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said. The crash was reported on I-80 at Greenback Lane around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. Firefighters, paramedics and officers with...
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.
Suspect in Rancho Cordova homicide in custody after being shot in Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The suspect in a Rancho Cordova homicide is now hospitalized and in custody after being shot in Elk Grove. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the homicide happened around 1:15 p.m. on Ramsgate Way. The sheriff’s office says the victim was an 18-year-old woman.
Sacramento City Council votes to approve $440K for purchase of armored vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Councilmembers voted 7-2 Tuesday to approve spending about $440,000 to secure the purchase and use of an armored critical incident vehicle known as The Rook. Mayor Darrell Steinberg tacked on two additional requirements for the Sacramento Police Department to gain his approval:. Police officials...
Driver in custody after crashing into Rancho Cordova home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A person is in custody Monday morning after crashing into a home in Rancho Cordova. The driver crashed into a home on Ambassador Drive and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. There were...
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Vacaville apartment complex
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was injured in a Vacaville shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex near Alamo Lane and Alamo Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to officials. The victims condition is currently unknown.
San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer, Wednesday. In a brief release posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the unnamed officer’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
'Deliberate, inconsiderate vandalism': Jeep driver tears up grass at Tahoe Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Jeep driver was caught on video drifting through the muddy grass in Tahoe Park Friday, causing damages to the field below and frustrating the community. The field, used for anything from walking dogs and taking a stroll to competitive frisbee or softball, now has deep...
San Joaquin County opens disaster recovery center
STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County emergency officials have announced the opening of a disaster recovery center to help county residents find resources to recover from damaging early January storms. The center is being housed in Stockton at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, at 2101 E. Earhart Ave....
The Sacramento International Airport is about to undergo major changes with $1.3B project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is about to undergo significant changes over the next few years thanks to a $1.3 billion expansion project. The project, named SMForward, is intended to accommodate projected passenger growth and will start with six projects in 2024. One major component of...
'I'm sorry': Sacramento Councilmember Caity Maple addressed criticism over armored vehicle vote
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento District 5 Councilmember Caity Maple posted a thread to Twitter Wednesday explaining her decision to join councilmembers who voted 7-2 to approve the police department's purchase of a third armored vehicle. Dozens of comments were left on Maple's social media pages criticizing her recent vote...
