ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynCub boys’ recruit: Radnor 2024 goalie Webb commits to LIU

Radnor 2024 goalie Johnny Webb has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Long Island University. High School: Radnor High School, Newtown Square, PA. College Committed to: Long Island University (LIU) Position: Goalie. Club team: NXT. Lacrosse honors: 4 time NXT showcase All-Star, 2021 Under Armour All...
BERWYN, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Former Widener coach Lockard takes over boys’ program at Shipley School

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 1/30/23 – From Press Release. Shipley School is proud to announce that longtime Division III mentor Jamie Lockard has been named its Varsity Boys’ Lacrosse Head Coach, effective for the 2023 season. Lockard brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as both player and coach, as...
CHESTER, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Men’s Coach’s Poll: Delaware picked to win CAA; Drexel’s Mulcahy (Downingtown East) is Offensive POY

Delaware is the unanimous pick to win the 2023 CAA Men’s Lacrosse title and defend its championships from last spring in a vote of the league’s eight head coaches. Blue Hen redshirt senior Owen Grant was selected as the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, and Drexel senior Jack Mulcahy (Downingtown East) earned CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year accolades.
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy