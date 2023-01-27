ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Government meeting or religious sermon? Line between church and state blurred in Ottawa County

WEST OLIVE, MI — Walking out of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, an Ottawa County resident turned to her companions in the parking lot. Having sat through nearly five hours of the local government meeting, the woman said to the others, “I feel like I just got out of church, and I haven’t gone to church in years.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
MUSKEGON, MI
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Shelters Sees Rise in Homelessness Numbers

As temperatures dip, homeless shelters in Northern Michigan are doing what they can to make sure people have a place to say warm. Ryan Hannon, the community engagement officer of Goodwill, Northern Michigan in Traverse City said he’s seen a huge increase in the numbers over this past year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Major I-96 interchange in Grand Rapids area to get upgrade, new bridge

WALKER, MI – An outdated interchange and aging bridge that carries much traffic is set to be replaced in Kent County. State lawmakers gave the green light to give $25 million to a packaged project that will upgrade an outdated interchange and aging bridge in Kent County in order to improve all ways of travel – not just vehicular.
KENT COUNTY, MI

