Read full article on original website
Related
Health department head criticized for ‘activist’ family planning website links in Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI — Several new Ottawa County commissioners are criticizing the county’s health department leader for what they call “activist” links on the family planning portion of the county’s website. Commissioners took issue with abortion rights and birth control access websites, previously listed under...
Ottawa County Board of Commissioners spar again at public meeting
A deeply divided Ottawa County Board of Commissioners sparred again in a public meeting Tuesday, this time over the contentious decision to replace their health officer.
Government meeting or religious sermon? Line between church and state blurred in Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI — Walking out of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, an Ottawa County resident turned to her companions in the parking lot. Having sat through nearly five hours of the local government meeting, the woman said to the others, “I feel like I just got out of church, and I haven’t gone to church in years.”
WWMT
Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
Kent County deputy suffers cocaine exposure while lodging DUI suspect at jail
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jail staff used several doses of Narcan on a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy after he was exposed to an unknown drug and started to feel symptoms Tuesday morning. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the deputy, hired this past summer, was taking a drunk driving...
Nearly 80 dogs seized from poor living conditions in Muskegon County
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Nearly 80 dogs of all sizes, shapes and colors are getting cared for at a Muskegon animal shelter after authorities took them from a Norton Shores home in deplorable conditions. In total, the Norton Shores Police Department in tandem with other agencies seized 78 dogs...
9&10 News
Northern Michigan Shelters Sees Rise in Homelessness Numbers
As temperatures dip, homeless shelters in Northern Michigan are doing what they can to make sure people have a place to say warm. Ryan Hannon, the community engagement officer of Goodwill, Northern Michigan in Traverse City said he’s seen a huge increase in the numbers over this past year.
Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.
Wyoming PD investigate after gunshot victim arrives at hospital
A 19-year-old with a gunshot wound showed up to a Grand Rapids hospital Tuesday, police said.
Man sentenced for grabbing child near Grand Haven
A man has been sentenced for grabbing an 8-year-old girl at a Walmart near Grand Haven in 2021.
Major I-96 interchange in Grand Rapids area to get upgrade, new bridge
WALKER, MI – An outdated interchange and aging bridge that carries much traffic is set to be replaced in Kent County. State lawmakers gave the green light to give $25 million to a packaged project that will upgrade an outdated interchange and aging bridge in Kent County in order to improve all ways of travel – not just vehicular.
'Bad' MI court decision could cost 'most vulnerable' thousands at tax time
SPARTA, Michigan — Lt. Richard Johnston fought for freedom and served our country. Like so many Vietnam veterans, the West Michigan man was exposed to Agent Orange during his service and eventually died several years ago. Decades later, his widow is fighting for the benefits he rightfully earned as...
Murder suspect in Julius Muhammad death scheduled for court Tuesday
The man accused of shooting and killing Muskegon Heights board of education member-elect, Julius Muhammad is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
GRPD: Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, police say.
Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days
The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise.
Another 157 homes affected by PFAS slated to get city water in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $5 million grant will bring city water to as many as 157 homes in Norton Shores that have been, or could be, impacted by PFAS at the Muskegon County Airport. The City of Norton Shores received the state grant to construct water mains serving...
Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR
Grand Rapids police officers say two men got into a fight in downtown GR on Tuesday afternoon, and one man stabbed the other.
WWMT
Man in critical condition, undergoes surgery after stabbing at Brann’s in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition and underwent surgery after being stabbed several times on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The stabbing happened around 8:37 p.m. inside of Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille located on Division Avenue, police said. Investigation shows...
Expanded facility adapts to accommodate unexpected increase in demand
A jump in senior women seeking help pushed Degage Ministries to increase capacity, even after expansion.
Former Grand Rapids City employee who embezzled $62,000 sentenced to probation
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 35-year-old former Grand Rapids City employee has been sentenced to probation and community service for embezzling more than $60,000 in city funds. Lenee Brooks was in a Grand Rapids courtroom Wednesday, Jan. 25 and, just before sentencing, paid back $62,388 that city officials say she took from March 2019 to September 2021.
Comments / 0