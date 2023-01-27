Read full article on original website
Felon Who Allegedly Stole $20K in Goods Due for Preliminary Hearing
A felon accused of perpetrating thefts in Moreno Valley, Perris and Riverside that resulted in an estimated $20,000 in losses to the retail establishments is slated for a preliminary hearing later this month. Caleb Samuel Johnson, 33, of Moreno Valley, was arrested last week, along with 37-year-old Micaela Presley, following...
Another Man Charged in HB Fatal Shooting
A second man has been charged with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach in December and was expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was...
Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area
A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing Landmark Mural in Costa Mesa
A man wanted for allegedly vandalizing a landmark mural in Costa Mesa with white supremacist language in October was arrested when he appeared in court on an unrelated matter, police said Tuesday. Daniel Alec Hotte, 27, of Dana Point, was taken into custody Monday morning at the Harbor Justice Center...
Man Accused of Monterey Park Shooting Made Dubious Claims to Police
The man accused of fatally shooting 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom had previously expressed to police what some believe were paranoid views regarding his family and a woman he was dating, among others, according to a report published Monday. Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department station...
Fired Unvaccinated LAUSD Employee Loses Round in Court
A former Los Angeles Unified School District employee who sued the district, alleging she was fired in 2021 in retaliation for objecting to its mandatory employee coronavirus vaccine mandate on religious grounds, lost a round in court Monday when a judge trimmed one of the claims in her case. Los...
Bass’ Encampment Initiative Launches in South LA, Second Westside Site
A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday. Inside Safe, an initiative started by Bass, has housed 25 people near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and South...
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
Families Mourn Innocent Bystanders Killed in Crash at End of Police Chase
Two families were in mourning Wednesday following a devastating crash in Panorama City at the end of a police pursuit that left two fathers dead — innocent bystanders whose car was violently struck by the driver of an allegedly stolen pickup. Relatives and friends identified the pair who were...
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Reappointed to a Second 5-Year Term
On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was re-appointed to a second five-year term Tuesday by the Board of Police Commissioners. Moore had asked for re-appointment to a second term leading the LAPD, but the decision had initially been delayed after Mayor Karen Bass said she wanted additional time to decide if she favored the reappointment.
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach died at the scene, the...
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
Judge Rules HR Director Must Shore Up Claims vs. Pomona Hospital
A former human resources director for Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center will have to shore up half of her eight claims in order for them to remain part of a lawsuit she filed against the facility over the loss of her job, a judge ruled Wednesday. Pomona Superior Court Judge...
Crescenta Valley High School Evacuated, but No Threats Found
Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Wednesday following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials. Deputies went to the school in the 2900 block of Community Avenue late Wednesday morning in response to the...
Two Killed in Pursuit of Stolen Pickup Truck; Two Suspects in Custody
Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday evening after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in Echo Park and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Alvarado Street,...
Man Convicted of Molesting 4 Girls and a Boy in OC
A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, two counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, a count of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 or younger, and two counts of attempted lewd acts on a child. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 12.
Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon Closing This Month
The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day. Smithfield, in June...
Two Men Killed in San Juan Capistrano Crash
Two men were killed and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition when the car they were in hit a tree in San Juan Capistrano. The driver — 21-year-old Riley Hans Sullivan from the unincorporated community of Preston in Sonoma County — and a passenger, 19-year-old Rex Aziz Devenny of San Juan Capistrano, were killed in the crash about 10 p.m. Sunday at Rancho Viejo and Malaspina roads, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
Driver Pleads Guilty in Fatal Irvine Crash
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal crash in Irvine. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. A jury convicted her Jan. 9 of a felony count of hit and run with permanent and serious injury, but deadlocked 9-3 for guilt on a second-degree murder charge and the gross vehicular manslaughter count.
Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee
A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, near Pelion Road.
