A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, two counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, a count of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 or younger, and two counts of attempted lewd acts on a child. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 12.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO