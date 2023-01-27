Read full article on original website
Joe’s Italian Restaurant Welcomes Large Group at Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
February 1, 2023 - A large group attended Joe’s Italian Restaurant’s New Member and Grand Opening ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Chamber Ambassador President Stephanie Elswick welcomed owners, Ben Ponari and Linda Metaliaj, to the downtown square, “We are very happy to welcome [Ben] and Linda to our community. We are very happy to have another restaurant on the square, and that’s Italian food. And we all love Italian food.” Elswick then presented them their new Chamber of Commerce membership plaque to proudly display.
Diamond B Coffee Shop Welcomes Many to Ribbon Cutting, Birthday Celebration
January 31, 2023 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, community members, and family celebrated with Diamond B Coffee owners Marty and Codi Brandon on Friday, January 27, 2023. The celebration included the opening of the coffee shop and its new chamber membership as well as Marty's birthday. Ambassador...
Valentine Pop Up Shop This Saturday (Pd. Ad.)
January 30, 2023 - A Valentine Pop Up Shop will be featured Saturday, February, 4, 2023 from 10am - 3pm at Abundant Love Ministries Life Center located at 1426 1/2 Shelbyville Street in Center, Texas. The pop up will include: Boutique clothes, custom made t-shirts, boutique bows, infant and toddler...
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 4 Calls for Week of Jan. 22-28
January 30, 2023 - The Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department had a fairly average call volume for the week of January 22nd through 28th with 4 calls. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. Sunday at 12:26pm a page was received in regards to a grass fire in a pasture...
Center ISD Hosts Scholarship Signings for Henry, Gipson, and Evans
Three senior student athletes from Center High Schools signed college letter of intents to study and participate in football on scholarship. Kameryn Henry a guard for the Center Roughriders signed to play at Doane University in Crete Nebraska. The Tigers have hosted 1,180 All-Americans and won 198 conference championships and 3 national titles. Henry plans to study Kinesiology and be a coach someday. He stated that he enjoyed the closeness and the location of the school.
Joaquin ISD Board Notice of Special Meeting, Feb. 2 Agenda
January 30, 2023 - Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2023 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a special meeting at 5pm, at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached to...
Panola College Baseball Starts 2023 Season
January 30, 2023 - Panola College Baseball opened up the 2023 campaign this past weekend. The newly renovated Jim Reeves Memorial Turf field was nothing short of spectacular. The Ponies took the first two games of the series on Friday, and then Saturday’s contest was cancelled due to rain after attempting to play.
VFW Post 8904 Welcomes New Members
©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) January 30, 2023 - Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8904, Center, Texas welcomes new members, husband and wife, Derrick, and Mary Roberts. Both are retired US Army Veterans. Mary earned her eligibility with service in Kuwait, Iraq, and Korea and was awarded the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, and the Korean Defense Service Medal. Derrick earned his with service in Korea, where he was awarded the Korean Defense Service Medal.
Commissioners Continue Discussions Over Jail Plumbing Repair
January 30, 2023 - The Shelby County Commissioners continued discussions during their Wednesday, January 25, 2023, meeting over emergency plumbing repairs and the contract with the company performing them. “We have spoken previously with GrantWorks about the procedure to be followed and the terms of the contract that have to...
Shellie Joe Fomby
Joe was born in Emmet Arkansas on March 2, 1938 to Shellie and Emma Fomby. He graduated from Center High School with his beloved class of 1956. He lettered in baseball, basketball, and football. He attended the University of Houston and Lamar University. In 1966 he began his banking career at Sabine Valley Savings and Loan as a bank teller then quickly was promoted to loan officer, appraiser, and vice president. He was also appointed to the board of directors.
Portia Payne Gaines
She was born Portia Payne on January 9, 1931 in Center, Texas. She was the second of four children born to A.J. (Jimmie) Payne and Coy Dellinger Payne, and she cast herself as the leader and boss and idea maker of her siblings. Many of those ideas landed them in trouble, but their adventures taught them much about life, and themselves. She loved her siblings deeply, and was so proud of them.
"At His Feet" Ladies Retreat
February 1, 2023 - At His Feet Ladies Retreat Friday. February 3, 2023 at 7 o’clock in the evening Sardis Pentecostal Church 4352 County Road 3047 Center Tx 75935. Special speaker Cindy Fish.
“My First Ice Cream” by Doug Fincher
January 30, 2023 - I woke up at 2:00 this morning and recalled something that happened to me years ago…. in Center, Texas. My earliest life memories began when I was three years old and I ate my first ice cream on June 19th of that year. My parents made home-made ice cream on that day every year to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Mother was 15 years old and Daddy was 20 when Daddy eloped with her, drove to Mansfield, La. and got married by lying about her age. And every year…without fail… on June 19th, they got us kids together to make ice cream.
Constables Arrest Suspect for Forgery Involving Prescriptions
January 31, 2023 - Constable Josh Tipton reports the arrest of Jamon M. Lee, 40, of Houston for forgery, felony 3, following his arrest after allegedly presenting false prescriptions at Bussey Drug in Timpson. According to Constable Tipton, individuals from Houston called in prescriptions from a doctor’s office in Nacogdoches...
Giovanna Mooney Searcy
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday February 2, 2023 at Fairview Cemetery in Center, Texas with Linda Searcy officiating. After graduating Center High School, Givvie went on to marry the love of her life (Leon) while he was serving in the Navy during the Korean War. She went on to graduate from college with a degree in business and worked her entire career with AT & T and became one of the first women managers in her division. This was a testament to her ability to excel in business and her personal life.
Lorinda Taylor Arthur Gregory
Lorinda Taylor Arthur Gregory, 80, of Joaquin, formerly of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Nacogdoches, Texas, with family members by her side. Born September 27, 1942, Lorinda is the daughter of the late Frank and Marie Taylor. She is survived by:. Her four children, Lisa and...
Sandra Lynette Hinson Latham
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:30pm. Service will be held at Triumph the Kingdom and the Church located at 908 Daniels Street, Center, Texas 75935. Rev. Richard E. Edwards will be officiating. Sandra, the second child, was born January 13, 1950, in Center, Texas...
Timpson Basketball Varsities Take Wins at Gary
Timpson’s Lady Bears and their Bears varsity basketball teams each took wins at Gary Bobcats Gymnasium on Tuesday. The Lady Bears came away with a 50-15 win and the Bears beat the Bobcats by a 69-41 score. The Lady Bears led 4-1 midway through the first period and they...
