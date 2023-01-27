Read full article on original website
Related
Police chase on Huey P. Long Bridge ends in crash, manhunt; 3 arrested
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three individuals are in custody following a police pursuit on the Huey P. Long Bridge that ended in a crash around noon on Wednesday. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Police patrol the bridge over the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish. According to Causeway GM Carlton Dufrechou, an officer tried to stop a vehicle that was being operated in a reckless manner on the bridge. The driver reportedly refused to stop and sped off the bridge, eastbound down Jefferson Highway and tried to cross over into the westbound lanes before crashing into another vehicle.
WDSU
Causeway police apprehend 2 after chase on Huey P Long Bridge
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A search has ended, and arrests have been made after a chase with Causeway Police on the Huey P. Long Bridge Wednesday morning. Causeway police say a car with three people inside was driving recklessly on the bridge when they tried to stop the car for speeding.
18-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries and Thefts in the Thibodaux Area
18-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries and Thefts in the Thibodaux Area. Thibodaux, Louisiana – An 18-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in the Thibodaux area. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that one man has been...
Man wanted on assault charges after Bywater car accident
At about 1:50 a.m. on March 20, 2022, an accident happened near the corner of North Robertson and Lesseps Streets involving 25-year-old Judah Brophy.
NOLA.com
Motorcyclist killed in Metairie crash on Veterans Boulevard: JPSO
A man riding a motorcycle died following a crash with a sport utility vehicle on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim. The wreck was reported about 4 p.m. at the intersection...
Woman wanted, accused of early morning attack and robbery, NOPD
An alleged armed robbery suspect is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for an incident in the Algiers area.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday
The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
cenlanow.com
Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Friday (Dec. 2). Detectives say the unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a...
Motorcyclist fatally struck in Metairie crash, JPSO
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports, the incident happened in Metairie just after 4 p.m.
Insurance fraud investigation lands 16 arrests Louisiana State Police report
HOUMA, La. — A Louisiana State Police investigation into insurance fraud resulted in 16 arrests in the Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. In May of 2021, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a complaint of criminal fraud against a supplemental health insurance provider.
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man accused in a deadly double shooting in Metairie Friday that left one person dead and another injured. Demond Franklin, 21, of Metairie, was arrested Monday and booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
lafourchegazette.com
Marrero man in custody for string of Thibodaux vehicle thefts and burglaries
A Marrero man is in the custody of police in New Orleans for his alleged role in a string of vehicle burglaries and thefts in Thibodaux. Sheriff Craig Webre said that on January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives were called to Thibodaux due to 3 calls of vehicles having been stolen. Two SUVs were stolen, one from Kettle Drive and another from Laverne Drive. A truck also was taken from Millstone Drive. Authorities are also looking into several burglaries in the Thibodaux area, as well.
Coroner identifies man's body found alongside Slidell road
SLIDELL, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a man found dead alongside a Slidell road early Monday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said 57-year-old Chris E. Warren of Slidell, La., was discovered alongside Manzella Road near Slidell in the early morning hours. The man's death was reported to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff: One man crime wave in St. Charles Parish
Cops in St. Charles Parish say they have charged one man with a string of crimes. “Sheriff Greg Champagne announces the arrest of Gary R. Pierre, a twenty-four-year-old Boutte resident for multiple charges …
houmatimes.com
Three subjects in custody after multiple vehicle burglaries in Houma, Gray
Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in the West Side of Houma and Gray communities. Sheriff Soignet advised this is a joint investigation with the Morgan City Police Department. Sheriff Soignet announced that three subjects are in custody and...
NOLA.com
Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD
An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
fox8live.com
Boutte man booked with 23 burglary-related counts in St. Charles Parish
BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - A Boutte man accused of at least 23 vehicle and business burglaries or attempts over the past two months has been arrested, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (Jan. 30). Gary R. Pierre is accused of committing the crimes over eight separate dates...
More cars stolen in New Orleans in January than in Jefferson Parish in all of 2022
We’re 30 days into 2023, and already, 761 cars have been reported stolen in the city of New Orleans–an average of 26 per day. In fact, more cars were stolen in New Orleans this month than were stolen in Jefferson Parish in all of last year.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
Suspect in killing of Warren Easton student told police he was "playing with a gun"
NEW ORLEANS — The suspect booked with negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl Sunday told detectives that “he was playing with a gun” that belonged to a friend when it accidentally discharged, according to court records. Kennedi Belton, a freshman at Warren Easton...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0