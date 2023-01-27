A Marrero man is in the custody of police in New Orleans for his alleged role in a string of vehicle burglaries and thefts in Thibodaux. Sheriff Craig Webre said that on January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives were called to Thibodaux due to 3 calls of vehicles having been stolen. Two SUVs were stolen, one from Kettle Drive and another from Laverne Drive. A truck also was taken from Millstone Drive. Authorities are also looking into several burglaries in the Thibodaux area, as well.

