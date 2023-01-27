ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Officials announce arrest of teacher

Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say …. Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation. Oklahoma man says he was hit with 186% interest rate …. The Oklahoma City man said when he couldn’t...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
CUSHING, OK
okcfox.com

Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

‘Justice For Ronnie’: Video Of Inmate Death Released Four Years Later

A lawsuit forces the release of a disturbing video taken the night a Pottawatomie County inmate lost consciousness while restrained by jailers. Ronnie Given’s death was ruled a homicide, according to the Medical Examiner. He was suffering mental instability when jailers restrained him, causing his organs to shut down. But despite those findings, charges were never filed. Given's friends and family want to know why.
readfrontier.org

Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers

Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

news9.com

Authorities Responding To Semi Rollover In Downtown OKC

First responders are on the scene of a semi rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in downtown OKC. The accident happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 heading toward Ft. Smith Junction. The semi was carrying large pipes and several rolled off. Each pipe weighed about 5000 pounds. The driver was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

