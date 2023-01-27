Read full article on original website
KFOR
Officials announce arrest of teacher
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say …. Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation. Oklahoma man says he was hit with 186% interest rate …. The Oklahoma City man said when he couldn’t...
‘Never’: Man disputes brother’s death at Oklahoma County jail
The first jail death of the year brings new scrutiny to the dangers of short stints at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
1600kush.com
Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
5 Arrested After Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC
A drive-by shooting happened on the southeast side of Oklahoma City just before 5 p.m. on Monday evening. Police found shell casings near Southeast 22nd and High in the street in front of two homes, but there were no damages or injuries. Officers patrolling the area spotted a car matching...
Crime Stoppers Tip Reveals Wanted NE OKC Murder Suspect's Location
A wanted murder suspect's run from the law ended on Monday thanks to help from a Crime Stoppers tip, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down 42-year-old Mark Stewart in northwest Oklahoma City. The victim, Lhazmon McClain, 36, posted a video on Facebook...
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
Police: Family argument leads to deadly shooting in SW Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
KOCO
Armed carjacking that started in OKC left victim shaken up, multiple people arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY — An armed carjacking that started in Oklahoma City left a victim shaken up and multiple people behind bars. Exclusive video shows police chasing the suspects who crashed nearly 12 miles away in Norman after being pursued by police on icy roads, twice. A man was robbed at gunpoint outside his home near 59th Street and McKinley Avenue.
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
news9.com
‘Justice For Ronnie’: Video Of Inmate Death Released Four Years Later
A lawsuit forces the release of a disturbing video taken the night a Pottawatomie County inmate lost consciousness while restrained by jailers. Ronnie Given’s death was ruled a homicide, according to the Medical Examiner. He was suffering mental instability when jailers restrained him, causing his organs to shut down. But despite those findings, charges were never filed. Given's friends and family want to know why.
oklahomawatch.org
Previously Withheld Video Shows Man’s Fatal Struggle With Pottawattamie County Jailers
Family members have been seeking answers about what happened to Ronald Gene Given in the Pottawatomie County jail since his 2019 death, which a medical examiner ruled a homicide. Newly released video shows county detention officers twice slamming Givens — arrested days earlier in the midst of a mental health...
Edmond Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Standoff Involving Murder Suspect
The Edmond Police Department released body cam footage of a standoff involving a man accused of the city's first homicide in 2023. On Monday, police released two videos showing the perspectives of two members of the SWAT team as they responded to the hours-long standoff at a home on Castle Rock on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
readfrontier.org
Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers
Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
KOCO
Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
KOCO
Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Western Avenue and 25th Street where a person was shot and killed. Officials said it started as an argument between two family members when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
news9.com
Authorities Responding To Semi Rollover In Downtown OKC
First responders are on the scene of a semi rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in downtown OKC. The accident happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 heading toward Ft. Smith Junction. The semi was carrying large pipes and several rolled off. Each pipe weighed about 5000 pounds. The driver was...
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
Hundreds of gang members, associates convicted for drug trafficking network orchestrated behind bars
More than 1,000 pounds of meth, heroin, and cocaine were taken off the streets. Nearly 400 guns and $1.3 million in cash was also seized.
