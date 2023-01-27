Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA County Logs 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases
Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,625 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus ticked up slightly. The new infections increased the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,677,849. The daily case numbers released by the county’s Department of Public Health...
mynewsla.com
Power Outage at LAX Disrupts Passenger Screening, Departing Flights
An electrical outage of unknown origin knocked out power to much of Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, temporarily halting security screening of passengers and potentially delaying some outbound flights, but most service was restored within about 45 minutes. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, with airport officials saying...
mynewsla.com
Bass’ Encampment Initiative Launches in South LA, Second Westside Site
A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday. Inside Safe, an initiative started by Bass, has housed 25 people near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and South...
mynewsla.com
Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon Closing This Month
The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day. Smithfield, in June...
mynewsla.com
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake was about 13 miles...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Car in Dana Point
A bicyclist was struck by a car and seriously injured in Dana Point Wednesday. The collision happened about 3 p.m. at Crown Valley Parkway and Pacific Coast Highway, Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Woodroof said. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Woodroof said.
mynewsla.com
Another Man Charged in HB Fatal Shooting
A second man has been charged with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach in December and was expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was...
mynewsla.com
Man With Diabetes, Depression Reported Missing in Hacienda Heights
A 66-year-old man who authorities say suffers from diabetes and depression was reported missing Tuesday after he was last seen in Hacienda Heights. Donpin Liu was last seen at approximately noon Monday in the 15800 block of East Regalado Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Killed in San Juan Capistrano Crash
Two men were killed and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition when the car they were in hit a tree in San Juan Capistrano. The driver — 21-year-old Riley Hans Sullivan from the unincorporated community of Preston in Sonoma County — and a passenger, 19-year-old Rex Aziz Devenny of San Juan Capistrano, were killed in the crash about 10 p.m. Sunday at Rancho Viejo and Malaspina roads, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Monterey Park Shooting Made Dubious Claims to Police
The man accused of fatally shooting 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom had previously expressed to police what some believe were paranoid views regarding his family and a woman he was dating, among others, according to a report published Monday. Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department station...
mynewsla.com
Controversial Proposed South LA Hotel Clears LA Council’s Planning Committee
A proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles cleared the City Council’s planning committee Tuesday and is expected to be reviewed by the full council on Friday. The proposed seven-story building would be located on a 34,000-square-foot, city-owned site that has been vacant since 2010. It was formerly the site of the Bethune Library, and is located near USC.
mynewsla.com
Deputy Shooting in Compton Area Leaves Two Suspects In Custody
A deputy shooting in Compton Tuesday left two suspects in custody, one of whom was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s department reported.
mynewsla.com
Girl, 12, Missing in Santa Ana Is Located
A 12-year- old girl who went missing in Santa Ana was located Sunday evening. Santa Ana police announced around 10:10 p.m. that Ayumi Tran-Cao was found. She was previously last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her residence. Details about her being found were not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Fired Unvaccinated LAUSD Employee Loses Round in Court
A former Los Angeles Unified School District employee who sued the district, alleging she was fired in 2021 in retaliation for objecting to its mandatory employee coronavirus vaccine mandate on religious grounds, lost a round in court Monday when a judge trimmed one of the claims in her case. Los...
mynewsla.com
Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area
A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Series of Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
mynewsla.com
Judge Rules HR Director Must Shore Up Claims vs. Pomona Hospital
A former human resources director for Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center will have to shore up half of her eight claims in order for them to remain part of a lawsuit she filed against the facility over the loss of her job, a judge ruled Wednesday. Pomona Superior Court Judge...
mynewsla.com
Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore
A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead Inside Burning Recreational Vehicle in San Fernando
A man was found dead Monday inside a recreational vehicle damaged by a fire in San Fernando. Firefighters sent to the 600 block of North Hagar Street at 4:58 a.m. extinguished the flames in 25 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. “LAFD Firefighters arrived quickly to find a...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Appointed to Second Term by Police Commission
On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was appointed Tuesday to a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners, but he is not expected to serve the full term. Moore, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as chief since 2018 when he...
