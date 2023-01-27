Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore
A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
County, Tribe Reach Concord on Regulating Dilapidated Mobile Home Park
The Board of Supervisors is slated Tuesday to formally approve a compact with a Coachella Valley Indian tribe that would permit county authorities to initiate enforcement measures intended to prevent the repopulation of a dilapidated mobile home park rife with hazards. Supervisor Manuel Perez is seeking full board approval of...
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver’s side of...
Prosecution Delivers Closing Statements in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide
The prosecution Wednesday delivered closing statements in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs and asked jurors to come back with a guilty verdict for the defendant for “stealing” four victims when he allegedly killed them. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia,...
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area
A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
Felon Who Allegedly Stole $20K in Goods Due for Preliminary Hearing
A felon accused of perpetrating thefts in Moreno Valley, Perris and Riverside that resulted in an estimated $20,000 in losses to the retail establishments is slated for a preliminary hearing later this month. Caleb Samuel Johnson, 33, of Moreno Valley, was arrested last week, along with 37-year-old Micaela Presley, following...
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto Identified
A motorist fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck on the north end of San Jacinto was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old Hemet man. Nathan Diaz was killed in the collision about 1 a.m. Monday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee
A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, near Pelion Road.
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
Two Dead in Indio Crash
Two people were killed Monday morning when a big rig and SUV collided on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway (10) in Indio and the SUV burst into flames. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m. on the westbound 10 west of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The...
Police Probe Death of Man Found Under Bridge in Indio as Homicide
The death of an unidentified man who was found earlier this week under a bridge in Indio was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. Police responded at around 2:10 a.m. Monday to a report of an injured person under the Indio Boulevard Bridge in the 81-200 block of Indio Boulevard near Clinton Street, according to spokesman Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department.
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead
Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake was about 13 miles...
Man Charged with Trying to Snatch MoVal Girl Walking Home from School
A 40-year-old man accused of trying to snatch a Moreno Valley girl at gunpoint as she walked home from school was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping of a minor. Arturo Ramirez Cisneros was arrested Friday following a nine-day Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Cisneros, who is being held on...
Man Accused of Killing Motorist in Wrong Way Collision near Corona in Custody
A motorist who allegedly killed a 47-year-old man in a head-on collision stemming from the suspect driving the wrong way while intoxicated on a roadway just south of Corona was under arrest Monday. Daniel Saul Cortez, 30, of Norco is suspected of killing 47-year-old Martin Padilla of Hemet in the...
