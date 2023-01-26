The piquant scent of chili-filled tamales is no stranger to me. Every Christmas season for as long as I can remember, my grandparents host all of our relatives to participate in an informal “tamale making and eating day.” However, this tradition began long before my limited memory, surviving and bonding generations of Gonzalezes, Gutiérrezes, Luceros and now Chavezes. Escaping the biting winters of New Mexico, we pile into my grandparents’ warm and weathered kitchen to prepare these time-consuming yet time-passing delicacies. Laying witness to decades of this tradition is every chip in my grandparents’ tabletop; every crack in their wooden cabinets serve as our Rosetta Stone, each etching providing us with a window into the past. After relentless hours spent hunched over a crowded table, with hands, backs and voices tired from endless chatter on bottomless subject matter, we select the prize-winning tamales to be given as gifts while the others’ destiny lies in the pits of our growling stomachs.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO